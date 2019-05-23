BARC India Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay soars to number one; Taarak Mehta in top ten!

MUMBAI: It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.
Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Colors.
Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.
Impressions
Urban
1 STAR Plus 429835
2 Sony Entertainment Television 358183
3 Colors 338855
4 SONY SAB 331587
5 Zee TV 301977
6 STAR Bharat 202404
7 Dangal 194186
8 Big Magic 138095
9 &TV 115638
10 STAR Utsav 90859
Rural
1 Dangal 706761
2 Big Magic 590455
3 Zee TV 229788
4 STAR Plus 225262
5 Colors 164489
6 SONY SAB 149301
7 Sony Entertainment Television 130760
8 STAR Bharat 92788
9 Sony Pal 86275
10 STAR Utsav 55474
Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Colors’ Naagin.
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya.
Impressions
Urban
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 6929
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 6255
Colors Naagin-3 6149
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 6114
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 6052
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5595
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 5251
SONY SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 5170
STAR Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4783
Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 4590
Rural
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 11354
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 10949
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 10566
Colors Naagin-3 9595
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 8565
Zee TV Tujhse Hai RaabtA 8204
Dangal Mahima Shanidev Ki 8069
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 7914
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 7679
Zee TV Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 6874
Dangal Ramayan 5985
