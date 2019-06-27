BARC India Ratings: Kundali and Kumkum Bhagya rule the charts together with Yeh Rishta!

MUMBAI: : It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.
Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Zee TV and Sony SAB.
Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.
Impressions
Urban
1 STAR Plus 433302
2 Zee TV 381956
3 SONY SAB 370508
4 Sony Entertainment Television 345002
5 Colors 341797
6 STAR Bharat 205702
7 Dangal 188174
8 Big Magic 127485
9 &TV 105575
10 Sony Pal 93844
Rural
1 Dangal 597881
2 Big Magic 437695
3 Zee TV 288573
4 STAR Plus 228435
5 Colors 157191
6 SONY SAB 155361
7 Sony Entertainment Television 120013
8 STAR Bharat 95883
9 Sony Pal 78886
10 STAR Utsav 53906
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Impressions
Urban
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 7719
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 7299
STAR Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6647
SONY SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 5817
Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 5684
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 5351
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 5199
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 4976
Zee TV Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4704
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 4557
Rural
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 12390
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 13981
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 8153
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 7457
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 6224
Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 9971
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 7393
Dangal Mahima Shanidev Ki 6881
SONY SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 8160
Zee TV Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 7865
