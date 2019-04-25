BARC India Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin 3 refuse to budge from top three!

MUMBAI: It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.
Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Colors.
Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.
Impressions
Urban
1 STAR Plus 439028
2 Sony Entertainment Television 358961
3 Colors 332298
4 Zee TV 323610
5 SONY SAB 293766
6 Dangal 237669
7 STAR Bharat 197634
8 Big Magic 162878
9 &TV 115045
10 STAR Utsav 68634
Rural
1 Dangal 752992
2 Big Magic 566288
3 Zee TV 216281
4 STAR Plus 207634
5 Colors 166080
6 Sony Entertainment Television 110614
7 SONY SAB 98416
8 STAR Bharat 94680
9 Sony Pal 48953
10 DD National 38329
Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Colors’ Naagin 3.
Dangal’s Ramayan is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki.
Impressions
Urban
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 6220
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 5946
Colors Naagin-3 5796
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 5792
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5577
STAR Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5594
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 5338
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 5338
Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 4831
Zee TV Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4680
Rural
Dangal Ramayan 11136
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 10478
Dangal Mahima Shanidev Ki 10287
Colors Naagin-3 9239
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 8891
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 8399
Zee TV Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 8313
Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 8266
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 8032
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 7743
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 7753
