BARC India Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin 3 refuse to budge from top three!

MUMBAI: It's BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week's ratings of your favourite shows and channels.

Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Colors.

Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.

Impressions

Urban

1 STAR Plus 439028

2 Sony Entertainment Television 358961

3 Colors 332298

4 Zee TV 323610

5 SONY SAB 293766

6 Dangal 237669

7 STAR Bharat 197634

8 Big Magic 162878

9 &TV 115045

10 STAR Utsav 68634

Rural

1 Dangal 752992

2 Big Magic 566288

3 Zee TV 216281

4 STAR Plus 207634

5 Colors 166080

6 Sony Entertainment Television 110614

7 SONY SAB 98416

8 STAR Bharat 94680

9 Sony Pal 48953

10 DD National 38329

Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Colors’ Naagin 3.

Dangal’s Ramayan is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki.

Impressions

Urban

Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 6220

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 5946

Colors Naagin-3 5796

Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 5792

STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5577

STAR Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5594

STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 5338

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 5338

Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 4831

Zee TV Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4680

Rural

Dangal Ramayan 11136

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 10478

Dangal Mahima Shanidev Ki 10287

Colors Naagin-3 9239

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 8891

STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 8399

Zee TV Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 8313

Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 8266

STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 8032

Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 7743

Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 7753