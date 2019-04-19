BARC India Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin 3, and Kumkum Bhagya rule the roost

MUMBAI: It’s BARCtime! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.
Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Colors.
Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.
Impressions
Urban
1 STAR Plus 436173
2 Sony Entertainment Television 373341
3 Colors 346222
4 Zee TV 322046
5 SONY SAB 297890
6 Dangal 241897
7 STAR Bharat 197474
8 Big Magic 159758
9 &TV 120208
10 STAR Utsav 75661
Rural
1 Dangal 839643
2 Big Magic 578681
3 Zee TV 215905
4 STAR Plus 206249
5 Colors 186266
6 Sony Entertainment Television 129722
7 SONY SAB 116233
8 STAR Bharat 92033
9 Sony Pal 55200
10 STAR Utsav 44860
Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Colors’ Naagin 3 and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya .
Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Dangal’s Ramayan and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya.
Impressions
Urban
Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show 6460
Colors’ Naagin-3 6188
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6036
STAR Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5953
STAR Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 5787
STAR Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5556
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 5468
Sony’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 5392
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 4981
Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4730
Rural
Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 11748
Dangal’s Ramayan 10839
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 10626
Colors’ Naagin-3 9662
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 9152
STAR Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 8663
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 8583
STAR Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 8410
Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show 8280
Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 8220
