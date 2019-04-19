BARC India Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin 3, and Kumkum Bhagya rule the roost

MUMBAI: It’s BARCtime! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.

Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Sony Entertainment Television and Colors.

Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.

Impressions

Urban

1 STAR Plus 436173

2 Sony Entertainment Television 373341

3 Colors 346222

4 Zee TV 322046

5 SONY SAB 297890

6 Dangal 241897

7 STAR Bharat 197474

8 Big Magic 159758

9 &TV 120208

10 STAR Utsav 75661

Rural

1 Dangal 839643

2 Big Magic 578681

3 Zee TV 215905

4 STAR Plus 206249

5 Colors 186266

6 Sony Entertainment Television 129722

7 SONY SAB 116233

8 STAR Bharat 92033

9 Sony Pal 55200

10 STAR Utsav 44860

Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Colors’ Naagin 3 and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya .

Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Dangal’s Ramayan and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya.

Impressions

Urban

Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show 6460

Colors’ Naagin-3 6188

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6036

STAR Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5953

STAR Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 5787

STAR Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5556

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 5468

Sony’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 5392

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 4981

Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4730

Rural

Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 11748

Dangal’s Ramayan 10839

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 10626

Colors’ Naagin-3 9662

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 9152

STAR Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 8663

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 8583

STAR Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 8410

Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show 8280

Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 8220