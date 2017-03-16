BARC India Ratings: Week 10 (2017)

The BARC India ratings for week 10 are here.

Though Star Plus and Colors continue to stand rock solid in the first two positions, Sony Entertainment Television rises high and replaces Zee TV in the third slot.

In the rural market, Sony Pal, Zee Anmol and Rishtey are the forerunners.

(In 000s impressions)

Urban

Star Plus 500178

Colors 421815

Sony Entertainment Television 294125

Sony Sab 292006

Zee TV 291574

Life Ok 241537

Sony Pal 148709

&TV 137716

Rishtey 109109

Star Utsav 102602

Rural

Sony Pal 419333

Zee Anmol 365835

Rishtey 337483

Star Utsav 331056

Star Plus 255923

Zee TV 226532

Colors 215211

Sony Sab 153251

Life OK 151787

Big Magic 142848

Coming to shows, Naagin 2 continues to rule the roost followed by Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah that surge ahead in the list.

While Baalveer, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Afsar Bitiya top the charts in the rural sect.

(In 000s impressions)

Urban

Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 7113

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6811

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6803

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 6712

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6203

Shani (Colors) 6170

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 5923

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5860

Udaan (Colors) 5596

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 5511

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 5358

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5298

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 5182

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5003

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 5197

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5309

Kasam (Colors) 4613

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4342

Rising Star (Colors) 4566

Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) 4408

Rural

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5958

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 5605

Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 5245

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5102

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5060

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 4781

Udaan (Rishtey) 4684

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 4658

Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 4651

Kasam (Rishtey) 4533

Naagin-2 (Colors) 4391

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 4386

Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 4317

C I D (Sony Pal) 4302

Brahmarakshas Jaag Utha Shaitaan (Zee Anmol) 4260

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3858

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 3688

Super Dancer (Sony Pal) 3595

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3592

Mahek (Zee TV) 3446

(As per data provided by BARC)

For more: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx