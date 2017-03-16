BARC India Ratings: Week 10 (2017)

The BARC India ratings for week 10 are here.
Though Star Plus and Colors continue to stand rock solid in the first two positions, Sony Entertainment Television rises high and replaces Zee TV in the third slot.
In the rural market, Sony Pal, Zee Anmol and Rishtey are the forerunners.
(In 000s impressions)
Urban
Star Plus 500178
Colors 421815
Sony Entertainment Television 294125
Sony Sab 292006
Zee TV 291574
Life Ok 241537
Sony Pal 148709
&TV 137716
Rishtey 109109
Star Utsav 102602
Rural
Sony Pal 419333
Zee Anmol 365835
Rishtey 337483
Star Utsav 331056
Star Plus 255923
Zee TV 226532
Colors 215211
Sony Sab 153251
Life OK 151787
Big Magic 142848
Coming to shows, Naagin 2 continues to rule the roost followed by Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah that surge ahead in the list.
While Baalveer, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Afsar Bitiya top the charts in the rural sect.
(In 000s impressions)
Urban
Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) 7113
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6811
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6803
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 6712
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6203
Shani (Colors) 6170
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 5923
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5860
Udaan (Colors) 5596
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 5511
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 5358
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5298
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 5182
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5003
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 5197
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5309
Kasam (Colors) 4613
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4342
Rising Star (Colors) 4566
Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) 4408
Rural
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5958
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 5605
Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 5245
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5102
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5060
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 4781
Udaan (Rishtey) 4684
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 4658
Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 4651
Kasam (Rishtey) 4533
Naagin-2 (Colors) 4391
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 4386
Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 4317
C I D (Sony Pal) 4302
Brahmarakshas Jaag Utha Shaitaan (Zee Anmol) 4260
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3858
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 3688
Super Dancer (Sony Pal) 3595
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3592
Mahek (Zee TV) 3446
(As per data provided by BARC)
For more: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx
