BARC India Ratings: Week 3 (2017)

The BARC India ratings for the week are here.

Firstly, let us check out how popular GECs have fared.

In Urban sector, Star Plus retains its top position followed by Colors and Sony TV.

As for Rural market, Star Utsav, Zee Anmol and Sony Pal are the forerunners.

(Impressions in 000s)

Urban

STAR Plus 444717

Colors 432653

Sony Entertainment Television 286041

Zee TV 252311

SONY SAB 250603

Life OK 231423

DD National 150594

&TV 148186

Rishtey 119477

Sony Pal 108405

Rural

Rishtey 347374

STAR Utsav 304782

DD National 254519

Zee Anmol 249776

Sony Pal 249249

Colors 194597

STAR Plus 187506

Zee TV 173283

Big Magic 122425

Life OK 109584

Now, let us have a look at the numbers of the Top 20 shows.

In the Urban division Naagin 2, Shakti and The Kapil Sharma Show are placed in the top three positions.

In the Rural sector, Naagin, ODI Ind/Eng and Udaan are the forerunners.

Urban

Naagin 2 (Colors) 7410

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6666

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 6444

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6169

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SONY SAB) 5982

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5867

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5609

Udaan (Colors) 5492

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5470

Shani (Colors) 5416

Kasam (Colors) 5277

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5262

Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 4724

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4525

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4438

Indian Idol 9 (Sony TV) 4347

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4320

Bigg Boss (Colors) 4180

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4172

Mahek (Zee TV) 4096

Rural

Naagin (Rishtey) 7819

L/T PAYTM-17 2 ODI IND/ENG (DD National) 7691

L/T PAYTM-17 1 ODI IND/ENG (DD National) 6516

Udaan (Rishtey) 4191

Naagin 2 (Colors) 4112

Jodha Akhbar (Zee Anmol) 4061

Mohe Rang Do Lal (Rishtey) 3969

Mere Angane Mein (STAR Utsav) 3965

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 3827

Kasam (Rishtey) 3757

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3501

Bandini (Zee Anmol) 3314

Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 3256

Mahek (Zee TV) 3215

Kavach Kaali Shaktiyoon Se (Rishtey) 3177

C I D (Sony Pal) 3018

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 3007

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 2997

Bairi Behna (STAR Utsav) 2595

Jyoti (Zee Anmol) 2580

(Data as per provided by BARC)

For more details: barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx