BARC India Ratings: Week 3 (2017)

The BARC India ratings for the week are here.
Firstly, let us check out how popular GECs have fared.
In Urban sector, Star Plus retains its top position followed by Colors and Sony TV.
As for Rural market, Star Utsav, Zee Anmol and Sony Pal are the forerunners.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban
STAR Plus 444717
Colors 432653
Sony Entertainment Television 286041
Zee TV 252311
SONY SAB 250603
Life OK 231423
DD National 150594
&TV 148186
Rishtey 119477
Sony Pal 108405
Rural
Rishtey 347374
STAR Utsav 304782
DD National 254519
Zee Anmol 249776
Sony Pal 249249
Colors 194597
STAR Plus 187506
Zee TV 173283
Big Magic 122425
Life OK 109584
Now, let us have a look at the numbers of the Top 20 shows.
In the Urban division Naagin 2, Shakti and The Kapil Sharma Show are placed in the top three positions.
In the Rural sector, Naagin, ODI Ind/Eng and Udaan are the forerunners.
Urban
Naagin 2 (Colors) 7410
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6666
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 6444
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6169
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SONY SAB) 5982
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5867
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5609
Udaan (Colors) 5492
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5470
Shani (Colors) 5416
Kasam (Colors) 5277
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5262
Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 4724
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4525
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4438
Indian Idol 9 (Sony TV) 4347
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4320
Bigg Boss (Colors) 4180
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4172
Mahek (Zee TV) 4096
Rural
Naagin (Rishtey) 7819
L/T PAYTM-17 2 ODI IND/ENG (DD National) 7691
L/T PAYTM-17 1 ODI IND/ENG (DD National) 6516
Udaan (Rishtey) 4191
Naagin 2 (Colors) 4112
Jodha Akhbar (Zee Anmol) 4061
Mohe Rang Do Lal (Rishtey) 3969
Mere Angane Mein (STAR Utsav) 3965
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 3827
Kasam (Rishtey) 3757
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3501
Bandini (Zee Anmol) 3314
Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 3256
Mahek (Zee TV) 3215
Kavach Kaali Shaktiyoon Se (Rishtey) 3177
C I D (Sony Pal) 3018
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 3007
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 2997
Bairi Behna (STAR Utsav) 2595
Jyoti (Zee Anmol) 2580
(Data as per provided by BARC)
For more details: barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx
Add new comment