BARC India Ratings - Week 3; Bigg Boss 11 sets a new record, becomes no 1

The nation has been talking about the much-awaited Bollywood flick Padmavat but, here we have another anticipation that is BARC ratings. Every week along with TV lovers, the industry waits for the ratings to arrive.

Hence, here’s TellyChakkar presenting you Week 3’s BARC Ratings.

This time again Colors stands at number one slot and Zee TV has jumped to second position. Also, Star Bharat has climbed up to third rank leaving Star Plus behind. In rural area, Zee Anmol, Sony Pal and Star Utsav have gained maximum ratings.

Impressions (000’s)

Urban Colors 453621 Zee TV 366742 Star Bharat 339070 Star Plus 333222 Sony TV 304688 SAB TV 281841 Sony Pal 192567 Zee Anmol 174245 Star Utsav 153052 &TV 132949

Rural Zee Anmol 562416 Sony Pal 419826 Star Utsav 394693 Star Bharat 352927 Rishtey 329434 Zee TV 238911 Dangal TV 236393 Big Magic 166794 Colors 163428 Star Plus 138850



This time, Bigg Boss 11 finale has set another record by becoming the number one show while Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya stand at number two and three positions respectively. In the rural space, Kumkum Bhagya, Baalveer and Tere Naal Ishq garnered highest viewership.

Impressions (000’s)

Urban

Colors’ Bigg Boss 8496

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 7885

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6704

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6288

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5871

Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 2 5756

Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5616

Colors’ Udaan 5571

Colors’ Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5516

Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 5308

Colors’ Tu Aashiqui 4929

Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4791

Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Paanchal 4682

Star Plus’ Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji 4515

Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak 4465

Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mahek 4220

Colors’ Shani 4205

Star Plus’ Naamkarann 4170

Colors’ Entertainment Ki Raat 4116

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela 4035

Rural

Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya 8385

Sony Pal’s Baalveer 7024

Rishtey’s Tere Naal Ishq 6887

Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6509

Sony Pal’s C I D 6294

Zee Anmol’s Kaala Teeka 6174

Zee Anmol’s Jamai Raja 5722

Star Utsav’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir 4974

Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Panchaal 4816

Star Utsav’s Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali 4804

Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4796

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 4665

Zee Anmol’s Ganga 4597

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 4417

Sony Pal’s Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan 4222

Star Utsav’s Ishqbaaaz 4171

Zee Anmol’s Santoshi Maa 4120

Sony Pal’s Gutur Goon 3866

Star Bharat’s Saam Daam Dand Bhed 3306

Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa 3227