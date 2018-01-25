BARC India Ratings - Week 3; Bigg Boss 11 sets a new record, becomes no 1

The nation has been talking about the much-awaited Bollywood flick Padmavat but, here we have another anticipation that is BARC ratings. Every week along with TV lovers, the industry waits for the ratings to arrive.
Hence, here’s TellyChakkar presenting you Week 3’s BARC Ratings.
This time again Colors stands at number one slot and Zee TV has jumped to second position. Also, Star Bharat has climbed up to third rank leaving Star Plus behind. In rural area, Zee Anmol, Sony Pal and Star Utsav have gained maximum ratings.
Impressions (000’s)
|Urban
|Colors
|453621
|Zee TV
|366742
|Star Bharat
|339070
|Star Plus
|333222
|Sony TV
|304688
|SAB TV
|281841
|Sony Pal
|192567
|Zee Anmol
|174245
|Star Utsav
|153052
|&TV
|132949
|Rural
|Zee Anmol
|562416
|Sony Pal
|419826
|Star Utsav
|394693
|Star Bharat
|352927
|Rishtey
|329434
|Zee TV
|238911
|Dangal TV
|236393
|Big Magic
|166794
|Colors
|163428
|Star Plus
|138850
This time, Bigg Boss 11 finale has set another record by becoming the number one show while Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya stand at number two and three positions respectively. In the rural space, Kumkum Bhagya, Baalveer and Tere Naal Ishq garnered highest viewership.
Impressions (000’s)
Urban
Colors’ Bigg Boss 8496
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 7885
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6704
SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6288
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5871
Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 2 5756
Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5616
Colors’ Udaan 5571
Colors’ Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5516
Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 5308
Colors’ Tu Aashiqui 4929
Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4791
Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Paanchal 4682
Star Plus’ Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji 4515
Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak 4465
Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mahek 4220
Colors’ Shani 4205
Star Plus’ Naamkarann 4170
Colors’ Entertainment Ki Raat 4116
Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela 4035
Rural
Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya 8385
Sony Pal’s Baalveer 7024
Rishtey’s Tere Naal Ishq 6887
Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6509
Sony Pal’s C I D 6294
Zee Anmol’s Kaala Teeka 6174
Zee Anmol’s Jamai Raja 5722
Star Utsav’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir 4974
Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Panchaal 4816
Star Utsav’s Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali 4804
Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 4796
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 4665
Zee Anmol’s Ganga 4597
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 4417
Sony Pal’s Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan 4222
Star Utsav’s Ishqbaaaz 4171
Zee Anmol’s Santoshi Maa 4120
Sony Pal’s Gutur Goon 3866
Star Bharat’s Saam Daam Dand Bhed 3306
Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa 3227
