It is that time of the week again and yet another BARC rating is here
In the Urban GEC market Colors bags the first position leaving STAR Plus and Zee TV on the second and third positions respectively. While, in Rural GEC market Zee Anmol, Rishtey and Sony Pal are on first, second and third position respectively.
(Impressions in 000s)
URBAN
Colors 429820
STAR Plus 411654
Zee TV 381307
Sony Entertainment Television 295538
SONY SAB 280299
Life OK 228601
&TV 156925
Sony Pal 156037
Zee Anmol 152104
Rishtey 147210
RURAL
Zee Anmol 559653
Rishtey 422053
Sony Pal 393611
Zee TV 263353
STAR Utsav 226655
Colors 203377
STAR Plus 190889
Big Magic 163652
Life OK 141839
Coming to the shows, in urban scenario, Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV), Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) is on first and second position respectively like always. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) bagged third position. While in Rural scenario, Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey), Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) is on the first and second position as always and Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) held the third position.
(Impressions in 000s)
URBAN
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 7647
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 6975
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) 6277
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6094
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 6088
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5914
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5774
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5660
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5175
Fear Files (Zee TV) 5029
Chandrakanta (Colors) 4955
Shani (Colors) 4536
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4502
Udaan (Colors) 4385
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4134
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4094
Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 3919
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) 3868
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3781
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3669
Rural
Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 8910
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 7403
Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 5385
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 4918
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 4879
C I D (Sony Pal) 4515
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4140
Kasam (Rishtey ) 4064
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 4009
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol ) 3955
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 3884
Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3741
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 3440
Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3321
Udaan (Rishtey) 3294
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2993
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2888
Chandrakanta (Colors) 2748
Shakti-AstiTVa Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 2696
Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali (Star Utsav) 2674
