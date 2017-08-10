It is that time of the week again and yet another BARC rating is here

In the Urban GEC market Colors bags the first position leaving STAR Plus and Zee TV on the second and third positions respectively. While, in Rural GEC market Zee Anmol, Rishtey and Sony Pal are on first, second and third position respectively.

(Impressions in 000s)

URBAN

Colors 429820

STAR Plus 411654

Zee TV 381307

Sony Entertainment Television 295538

SONY SAB 280299

Life OK 228601

&TV 156925

Sony Pal 156037

Zee Anmol 152104

Rishtey 147210

RURAL

Zee Anmol 559653

Rishtey 422053

Sony Pal 393611

Zee TV 263353

STAR Utsav 226655

Colors 203377

STAR Plus 190889

Big Magic 163652

Life OK 141839

Sony Entertainment Television: Coming to the shows, in urban scenario, Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV), Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) is on first and second position respectively like always. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) bagged third position. While in Rural scenario, Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey), Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) is on the first and second position as always and Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) held the third position.

(Impressions in 000s)

URBAN

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 7647

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 6975

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) 6277

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6094

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 6088

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5914

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5774

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5660

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5175

Fear Files (Zee TV) 5029

Chandrakanta (Colors) 4955

Shani (Colors) 4536

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4502

Udaan (Colors) 4385

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4134

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4094

Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 3919

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) 3868

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3781

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3669

Rural

Naagin - Season 2 (Rishtey) 8910

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 7403

Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 5385

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 4918

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 4879

C I D (Sony Pal) 4515

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4140

Kasam (Rishtey ) 4064

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 4009

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol ) 3955

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 3884

Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3741

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 3440

Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3321

Udaan (Rishtey) 3294

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2993

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2888

Chandrakanta (Colors) 2748

Shakti-AstiTVa Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 2696

Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali (Star Utsav) 2674