In the Urban GEC market, STAR Plus bags the first position leaving Colors and Zee TV on second and third position respectively. While in Rural GEC market, Zee Anmol topples the chart as always followed by Sony Pal and Rishtey on second and third position.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
STAR Plus 399274
Colors 394085
Zee TV 362506
Sony Entertainment Television 293977
Sony SAB 291129
Life OK 215052
Sony Pal 158009
&TV 156354
Zee Anmol 143898
Rishtey 123516
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Zee Anmol 522050
Sony Pal 398208
Rishtey 369166
Zee TV 245837
STAR Utsav 231605
STAR Plus 187340
Big Magic 182799
Colors 174680
Life OK 131652
SONY SAB 118539
Looking at TV shows in Urban scenario, Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV), Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) is on first and second position like last week and Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) bags the third position. While in Rural scenario, Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) bags the first position followed by Baalveer (Sony Pal), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) on second and third position.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 7366
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 6903
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6135
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5847
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) 5780
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5734
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5525
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5105
Fear Files (Zee TV) 4769
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 4631
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4361
Shani (Colors) 4270
Udaan (Colors) 4236
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4216
Chandrakanta (Colors) 4113
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 3918
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3894
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 3767
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3712
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3445
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 7267
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5277
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 4860
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4651
Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 4541
C I D (Sony Pal) 4120
Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Sony Pal) 4080
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 3920
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 3859
Kasam (Rishtey) 3837
Udaan (Rishtey) 3522
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3295
Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali (Star Utsav) 3083
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 3037
Ganga (Zee Anmol) 2950
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2737
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 2698
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2671
Badi Dur Se Aaye Hai (Sony Pal) 2170
Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2121
