In the Urban GEC market, STAR Plus bags the first position leaving Colors and Zee TV on second and third position respectively. While in Rural GEC market, Zee Anmol topples the chart as always followed by Sony Pal and Rishtey on second and third position.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

STAR Plus 399274

Colors 394085

Zee TV 362506

Sony Entertainment Television 293977

Sony SAB 291129

Life OK 215052

Sony Pal 158009

&TV 156354

Zee Anmol 143898

Rishtey 123516

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Zee Anmol 522050

Sony Pal 398208

Rishtey 369166

Zee TV 245837

STAR Utsav 231605

STAR Plus 187340

Big Magic 182799

Colors 174680

Life OK 131652

SONY SAB 118539

Looking at TV shows in Urban scenario, Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV), Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) is on first and second position like last week and Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) bags the third position. While in Rural scenario, Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) bags the first position followed by Baalveer (Sony Pal), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) on second and third position.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 7366

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 6903

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6135

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5847

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) 5780

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5734

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5525

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5105

Fear Files (Zee TV) 4769

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 4631

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4361

Shani (Colors) 4270

Udaan (Colors) 4236

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4216

Chandrakanta (Colors) 4113

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 3918

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3894

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 3767

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3712

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3445

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 7267

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5277

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 4860

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4651

Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 4541

C I D (Sony Pal) 4120

Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Sony Pal) 4080

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 3920

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 3859

Kasam (Rishtey) 3837

Udaan (Rishtey) 3522

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3295

Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali (Star Utsav) 3083

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 3037

Ganga (Zee Anmol) 2950

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2737

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 2698

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2671

Badi Dur Se Aaye Hai (Sony Pal) 2170

Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2121