Which show will you miss watching?
It’s the same time of the week guys! The ratings are here.
In the urban GEC market Colors bags the first position leaving Star Plus on second and Zee TV on third position. While in rural GEC market Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Rishtey tops the chart with first, second and third position respectively.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Colors 414753
Star Plus 409961
Zee TV 379772
Sony SAB 288468
Sony Entertainment Television 280912
Life Ok 215349
&TV 164278
Sony Pal 156309
Zee Anmol 145461
Rishtey 133455
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Zee Anmol 526017
Sony Pal 395287
Rishtey 382416
Zee TV 248686
Star Utsav 238426
Big Magic 191008
Colors 188848
Star Plus 187393
Life Ok 121415
Sony SAB 108412
If we talk about shows than in the urban scenario, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) bags the first position leaving Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) on second and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) in the third position. While in rural scenario Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) rules the chart as always. And Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) on second and Baalveer (Sony Pal) on the third position.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 7213
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 7060
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) 5943
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5854
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5827
Shakti - AstiTVa Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5655
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5414
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5286
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 5211
Chandrakanta (Colors) 4681
Shani (Colors) 4510
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4365
Udaan (Colors) 4333
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4288
Fear Files (Zee TV) 4137
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4125
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 4037
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 3869
Kasam (Colors) 3737
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3669
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 6275
Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 5223
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5216
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5161
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4396
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 4258
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4243
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4101
Udaan (Rishtey) 3975
Kasam (Rishtey) 3921
C I D (Sony Pal) 3867
Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3846
Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Sony Pal) 3720
Colors Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In S 3362
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2981
Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali (Star Utsav) 2939
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 2867
Ganga (Zee Anmol) 2828
Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2358
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 2043
Add new comment