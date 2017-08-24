It’s the same time of the week guys! The ratings are here.

In the urban GEC market Colors bags the first position leaving Star Plus on second and Zee TV on third position. While in rural GEC market Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Rishtey tops the chart with first, second and third position respectively.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Colors 414753

Star Plus 409961

Zee TV 379772

Sony SAB 288468

Sony Entertainment Television 280912

Life Ok 215349

&TV 164278

Sony Pal 156309

Zee Anmol 145461

Rishtey 133455

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Zee Anmol 526017

Sony Pal 395287

Rishtey 382416

Zee TV 248686

Star Utsav 238426

Big Magic 191008

Colors 188848

Star Plus 187393

Life Ok 121415

Sony SAB 108412

If we talk about shows than in the urban scenario, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) bags the first position leaving Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) on second and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) in the third position. While in rural scenario Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) rules the chart as always. And Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) on second and Baalveer (Sony Pal) on the third position.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 7213

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 7060

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) 5943

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5854

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5827

Shakti - AstiTVa Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5655

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5414

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5286

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 5211

Chandrakanta (Colors) 4681

Shani (Colors) 4510

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4365

Udaan (Colors) 4333

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4288

Fear Files (Zee TV) 4137

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4125

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 4037

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 3869

Kasam (Colors) 3737

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3669

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 6275

Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 5223

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5216

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 5161

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4396

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 4258

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4243

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4101

Udaan (Rishtey) 3975

Kasam (Rishtey) 3921

C I D (Sony Pal) 3867

Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3846

Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Sony Pal) 3720

Colors Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In S 3362

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2981

Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali (Star Utsav) 2939

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 2867

Ganga (Zee Anmol) 2828

Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2358

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 2043