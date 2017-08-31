Which Star Bharat's show impressed you the most?
It’s that time of the week yet again for the new ratings!
In the urban GEC market Colors holds the first position followed by STAR Plus and Zee TV on the second and third position respectively. While in rural GEC market Zee Anmol holds the first position as always followed by Rishtey and Sony Pal.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Colors 413873
STAR Plus 411251
Zee TV 370390
Sony Entertainment Television 277671
SONY SAB 270886
Life Ok 213162
Zee Anmol 170975
&TV 166519
Sony Pal 150801
Rishtey 130780
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Zee Anmol 644496
Rishtey 389772
Sony Pal 356952
STAR Utsav 255900
Zee TV 246870
Colors 204350
STAR Plus 187255
Big Magic 176799
DD National 138549
Sony SAB 119131
Talking about the shows in the Urban scenario Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors), Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) tops the chart with first and the second position as always followed by Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) on third. While in Rural scenario Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol), Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol), Baalveer (Sony Pal) is on the first, second and third position respectively.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 7260
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 6726
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6081
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 5843
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (STAR Plus) 5771
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) 5651
Shakti-AstiTVa Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5441
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5264
Dance Plus 3 (STAR Plus) 5066
Chandrakanta (Colors) 4733
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (STAR Plus) 4465
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4338
Shani (Colors) 4267
Naamkarann (STAR Plus) 4249
Ishqbaaz (STAR Plus) 4026
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3902
Udaan (Colors) 3885
Big Zee Entertainment Awards (Zee TV) 3838
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) 3816
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3769
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 7929
Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 7254
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5093
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 4703
Kasam (Rishtey) 4562
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4426
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4404
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4328
Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (STAR Utsav) 4232
L/T Micromax Cup-17 2 Odi Sl/Ind (DD National) 4164
C I D (Sony Pal) 4072
Udaan (Rishtey) 3946
L/T Micromax Cup-17 1 Odi Sl/Ind (DD National) 3842
Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3187
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 3098
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 2972
Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali (STAR Utsav) 2967
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2901
Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2844
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2562
