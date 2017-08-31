It’s that time of the week yet again for the new ratings!

In the urban GEC market Colors holds the first position followed by STAR Plus and Zee TV on the second and third position respectively. While in rural GEC market Zee Anmol holds the first position as always followed by Rishtey and Sony Pal.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Colors 413873

STAR Plus 411251

Zee TV 370390

Sony Entertainment Television 277671

SONY SAB 270886

Life Ok 213162

Zee Anmol 170975

&TV 166519

Sony Pal 150801

Rishtey 130780

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Zee Anmol 644496

Rishtey 389772

Sony Pal 356952

STAR Utsav 255900

Zee TV 246870

Colors 204350

STAR Plus 187255

Big Magic 176799

DD National 138549

Sony SAB 119131

Talking about the shows in the Urban scenario Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors), Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) tops the chart with first and the second position as always followed by Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) on third. While in Rural scenario Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol), Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol), Baalveer (Sony Pal) is on the first, second and third position respectively.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 7260

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 6726

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6081

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 5843

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (STAR Plus) 5771

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) 5651

Shakti-AstiTVa Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5441

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5264

Dance Plus 3 (STAR Plus) 5066

Chandrakanta (Colors) 4733

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (STAR Plus) 4465

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4338

Shani (Colors) 4267

Naamkarann (STAR Plus) 4249

Ishqbaaz (STAR Plus) 4026

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3902

Udaan (Colors) 3885

Big Zee Entertainment Awards (Zee TV) 3838

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) 3816

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3769

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 7929

Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 7254

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5093

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 4703

Kasam (Rishtey) 4562

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4426

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4404

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 4328

Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (STAR Utsav) 4232

L/T Micromax Cup-17 2 Odi Sl/Ind (DD National) 4164

C I D (Sony Pal) 4072

Udaan (Rishtey) 3946

L/T Micromax Cup-17 1 Odi Sl/Ind (DD National) 3842

Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3187

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain In Spain (Colors) 3098

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 2972

Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali (STAR Utsav) 2967

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2901

Sarojini (Zee Anmol) 2844

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 2562