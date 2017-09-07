The BARC ratings for the week are here!
Standing tall at the numero uno position is Colors with impressions 412119. STAR Plus is placed at the second slot and third is Sony TV leaving Zee TV behind. While in the rural GEC market Zee Anmol holds the first position as always followed by Sony Pal and Rishtey.
Interestingly, the newly launched channel STAR Bharat takes the forth position.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Colors 412119
STAR Plus 401315
Sony TV 353685
Zee TV 350145
SONY SAB 261410
STAR Bharat 240958
&TV 163766
Zee Anmol 162725
Sony Pal 139575
Rishtey 111942
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Zee Anmol 608797
Sony Pal 329928
Rishtey 306972
STAR Bharat 278785
Zee TV 248559
STAR Utsav 219630
Colors 201560
DD National 174453
STAR Plus 172688
Big Magic 163412
Coming to the shows, Fear Factor maintains the number one position while the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati takes the second rank and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya takes the third spot. In rural areas, re-run of Jamai Raja, Kaala Teeka, manage to get maximum numbers along with L/T Micromax Cup-17 3 Odi Sl/Ind.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) 7221
Kaun Banegi Crorepati (Sony TV) 6253
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5873
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV)5863
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 5797
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5541
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5339
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5285
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5222
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 4549
Udaan (Colors) 4280
Chandrakanta (Colors) 4259
Shani (Colors) 4241
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4160
Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 4137
Fear Files (Zee TV) 3900
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3888
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3718
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 3654
Kasam (Colors) 3390
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 7984
Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 6727
L/T Micromax Cup-17 3 Odi Sl/Ind (Dd National) 5571
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5005
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 4717
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4518
L/T Micromax Cup-17 4 Odi Sl/Ind (DD National) 4447
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4394
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 3750
Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3650
Kasam (Rishtey) 3576
C I D (Sony Pal) 3461
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3411
Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3164
Udaan (Rishtey) 3080
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) 3016
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2865
Chandrakanta (Colors) 2707
Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Sony Pal) 2629
Satrangi Sasural (Zee Anmol) 2514
Add new comment