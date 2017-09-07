The BARC ratings for the week are here!

Standing tall at the numero uno position is Colors with impressions 412119. STAR Plus is placed at the second slot and third is Sony TV leaving Zee TV behind. While in the rural GEC market Zee Anmol holds the first position as always followed by Sony Pal and Rishtey.

Interestingly, the newly launched channel STAR Bharat takes the forth position.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Colors 412119

STAR Plus 401315

Sony TV 353685

Zee TV 350145

SONY SAB 261410

STAR Bharat 240958

&TV 163766

Zee Anmol 162725

Sony Pal 139575

Rishtey 111942

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Zee Anmol 608797

Sony Pal 329928

Rishtey 306972

STAR Bharat 278785

Zee TV 248559

STAR Utsav 219630

Colors 201560

DD National 174453

STAR Plus 172688

Big Magic 163412

Coming to the shows, Fear Factor maintains the number one position while the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati takes the second rank and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya takes the third spot. In rural areas, re-run of Jamai Raja, Kaala Teeka, manage to get maximum numbers along with L/T Micromax Cup-17 3 Odi Sl/Ind.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) 7221

Kaun Banegi Crorepati (Sony TV) 6253

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5873

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV)5863

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) 5797

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5541

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 5339

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5285

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5222

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 4549

Udaan (Colors) 4280

Chandrakanta (Colors) 4259

Shani (Colors) 4241

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4160

Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 4137

Fear Files (Zee TV) 3900

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 3888

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3718

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 3654

Kasam (Colors) 3390

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 7984

Kaala Teeka (Zee Anmol) 6727

L/T Micromax Cup-17 3 Odi Sl/Ind (Dd National) 5571

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5005

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal) 4717

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 4518

L/T Micromax Cup-17 4 Odi Sl/Ind (DD National) 4447

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4394

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 3750

Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir (Star Utsav) 3650

Kasam (Rishtey) 3576

C I D (Sony Pal) 3461

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 3411

Ganga (Zee Anmol) 3164

Udaan (Rishtey) 3080

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) 3016

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 2865

Chandrakanta (Colors) 2707

Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Sony Pal) 2629

Satrangi Sasural (Zee Anmol) 2514