Zee TV climbs up the ladder taking the Numero Uno position whil Star Plus slips down to the second place and Colors follows on the third position. In the rural section this time Star Bharat has dropped down to the third position, the channel is overtaken by Zee Anmol and Sony Pal in the first and the second position respectively.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
|Zee TV
|402089
|Star Plus
|387250
|Colors
|382392
|Sony TV
|377352
|SONY SAB
|264544
|Star Bharat
|261294
|Sony Pal
|159284
|Zee Anmol
|158159
|&TV
|155999
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
|Zee Anmol
|542022
|Sony Pal
|365125
|STAR Bharat
|321608
|Rishtey
|297623
|Zee TV
|269288
|STAR Utsav
|204474
|DD National
|198410
|Colors
|180950
|STAR Plus
|164459
|Big Magic
|149212
The Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show produced by Synergy Kaun Banega Crorepati is maintaining its popularity at thenumber one position and is the most watched program followed by KumKum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya respectively in the urban sectors. In the rural sectors Jamai Raja tops the charts followed by Baalveer
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
|KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI (Sony TV)
|7566
|KUMKUM BHAGYA (Zee TV)
|7394
|KUNDALI BHAGYA (Zee TV)
|6871
|TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH (Sony SAB)
|5854
|FEAR FACTOR KHATRON KE KHILADI PAIN IN SPAIN (Colors)
|5804
|SHAKTI - ASTITVA KE EHSAAS KI (Colors)
|5310
|YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI (Star Plus)
|5265
|DANCE PLUS 3 (STAR Plus)
|5200
|MAHAKALI ANT HI AARAMBH HAI (Colors)
|5077
|AMUL SA RE GA MA PA LITTLE CHAMPS (Zee TV)
|5016
|UDAAN (Colors)
|4999
|YE HAI MOHABBATEIN (Star Plus)
|4562
|ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN (Colors)
|4537
|TU AASHIQUI (Colors)
|4482
|PIYA ALBELA (Zee TV)
|4054
|SASURAL SIMAR KA (Colors)
|3806
|CHANDRAKANTA (Colors)
|3794
|NAAMKARANN (Star Plus)
|3707
|SHANI (Colors)
|3533
|DIL SE DIL TAK (Colors)
|3435
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
|JAMAI RAJA
|6422
|BAALVEER
|6121
|L/T PAYTM-17 2 ODI IND/AUS
|5963
|L/T PAYTM-17 1 ODI IND/AUS
|5578
|KUMKUM BHAGYA
|5254
|TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH
|5141
|KUNDALI BHAGYA
|4867
|KAALA TEEKA
|4796
|TASHAN E ISHQ
|4002
|GANGA
|3891
|MAHA EPISODE-IS PYAAR KO KYA NAAM DOON-E
|3870
|KASAM
|3831
|C I D
|3625
|YARO KA TASHAN
|2919
|SANKAT MOCHAN MAHABALI HANUMAAN
|2742
|PIYA ALBELA
|2742
|UDAAN
|2644
|DEVIKA AMBE MAA KI LADALI
|2547
|SATRANGI SASURAL
|2531
|DANCE PLUS 3
|2369
