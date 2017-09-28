Zee TV climbs up the ladder taking the Numero Uno position whil Star Plus slips down to the second place and Colors follows on the third position. In the rural section this time Star Bharat has dropped down to the third position, the channel is overtaken by Zee Anmol and Sony Pal in the first and the second position respectively.

URBAN

Zee TV 402089 Star Plus 387250 Colors 382392 Sony TV 377352 SONY SAB 264544 Star Bharat 261294 Sony Pal 159284 Zee Anmol 158159 &TV 155999

RURAL

Zee Anmol 542022 Sony Pal 365125 STAR Bharat 321608 Rishtey 297623 Zee TV 269288 STAR Utsav 204474 DD National 198410 Colors 180950 STAR Plus 164459 Big Magic 149212

The Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show produced by Synergy Kaun Banega Crorepati is maintaining its popularity at thenumber one position and is the most watched program followed by KumKum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya respectively in the urban sectors. In the rural sectors Jamai Raja tops the charts followed by Baalveer

URBAN

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI (Sony TV) 7566 KUMKUM BHAGYA (Zee TV) 7394 KUNDALI BHAGYA (Zee TV) 6871 TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH (Sony SAB) 5854 FEAR FACTOR KHATRON KE KHILADI PAIN IN SPAIN (Colors) 5804 SHAKTI - ASTITVA KE EHSAAS KI (Colors) 5310 YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI (Star Plus) 5265 DANCE PLUS 3 (STAR Plus) 5200 MAHAKALI ANT HI AARAMBH HAI (Colors) 5077 AMUL SA RE GA MA PA LITTLE CHAMPS (Zee TV) 5016 UDAAN (Colors) 4999 YE HAI MOHABBATEIN (Star Plus) 4562 ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN (Colors) 4537 TU AASHIQUI (Colors) 4482 PIYA ALBELA (Zee TV) 4054 SASURAL SIMAR KA (Colors) 3806 CHANDRAKANTA (Colors) 3794 NAAMKARANN (Star Plus) 3707 SHANI (Colors) 3533 DIL SE DIL TAK (Colors) 3435



RURAL