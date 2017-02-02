BARC India Ratings: Week 4 (2017)

Readers, here we have the update on the week’s rating.

Star Plus continues to top the charts followed by Colors and Sony TV in the Urban sector.

While in the rural division, Rishtey, Star Utsav and Zee Anmol are placed in the top positions.

(In 000s impressions)

Urban

Star Plus 467177

Colors 443414

Sony Entertainment Television 300398

Zee TV 257575

Sony Sab 249748

Life OK 242791

Dd National 166272

&TV 141416

Rishtey 112203

Star Utsav 106674

Rural

Rishtey 322903

Star Utsav 282399

Zee Anmol 271375

Sony Pal 251910

Dd National 219027

Colors 197171

Star Plus 192908

Zee TV 177016

Life Ok 135637

Sony Entertainment Television 125840

Coming to shows, Naagin 2 enjoys its top slot in the urban division. It is followed with The Kapil Sharma Show and Shakti.

Interestingly, Naagin 2 is also a winner in the rural division. The India-England matches manage to follow it close.

(In 000s impressions)

Urban

Naagin-2 (Colors)7297

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 6721

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6522

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6062

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6051

Udaan (Colors) 5856

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5639

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5468

Shani (Colors) 5450

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5449

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5140

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 4677

Kasam (Colors) 4540

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4530

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4273

Mahek (Zee TV) 4194

L/T Paytm-17 3 Odi Ind/Eng (DD National) 4184

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar (Colors) 4035

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3920

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 3888

Rural

Naagin-2 (Rishtey) 8460

L/T Paytm-17 3 Odi Ind/Eng (DD National) 8058

L/T Paytm-17 1 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National)7480

Naagin-2 (Colors) 4133

Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 4027

Udaan (Rishtey) 3958

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3872

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 3833

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 3824

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3523

Kavach Kaali Shaktiyoon Se (Rishtey) 3477

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 3470

Bandini (Zee Anmol) 3423

Kasam (Rishtey) 3316

Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 3311

Mere Angane Mein (Star Utsav) 3107

Shakti (Rishtey) 3016

C I D (Sony Pal) 2983

Mahek (Zee TV) 2973

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 2858

(As per data provided by BARC)

For more data: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx