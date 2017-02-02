BARC India Ratings: Week 4 (2017)

Readers, here we have the update on the week’s rating.
Star Plus continues to top the charts followed by Colors and Sony TV in the Urban sector.
While in the rural division, Rishtey, Star Utsav and Zee Anmol are placed in the top positions.
(In 000s impressions)
Urban
Star Plus 467177
Colors 443414
Sony Entertainment Television 300398
Zee TV 257575
Sony Sab 249748
Life OK 242791
Dd National 166272
&TV 141416
Rishtey 112203
Star Utsav 106674
Rural
Rishtey 322903
Star Utsav 282399
Zee Anmol 271375
Sony Pal 251910
Dd National 219027
Colors 197171
Star Plus 192908
Zee TV 177016
Life Ok 135637
Sony Entertainment Television 125840
Coming to shows, Naagin 2 enjoys its top slot in the urban division. It is followed with The Kapil Sharma Show and Shakti.
Interestingly, Naagin 2 is also a winner in the rural division. The India-England matches manage to follow it close.
(In 000s impressions)
Urban
Naagin-2 (Colors)7297
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 6721
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6522
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6062
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6051
Udaan (Colors) 5856
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5639
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5468
Shani (Colors) 5450
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5449
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5140
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 4677
Kasam (Colors) 4540
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4530
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4273
Mahek (Zee TV) 4194
L/T Paytm-17 3 Odi Ind/Eng (DD National) 4184
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar (Colors) 4035
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 3920
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 3888
Rural
Naagin-2 (Rishtey) 8460
L/T Paytm-17 3 Odi Ind/Eng (DD National) 8058
L/T Paytm-17 1 T20 Ind/Eng (DD National)7480
Naagin-2 (Colors) 4133
Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 4027
Udaan (Rishtey) 3958
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3872
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 3833
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 3824
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3523
Kavach Kaali Shaktiyoon Se (Rishtey) 3477
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 3470
Bandini (Zee Anmol) 3423
Kasam (Rishtey) 3316
Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 3311
Mere Angane Mein (Star Utsav) 3107
Shakti (Rishtey) 3016
C I D (Sony Pal) 2983
Mahek (Zee TV) 2973
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 2858
(As per data provided by BARC)
For more data: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx
