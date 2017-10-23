Colors climbs up the ladder taking the numero uno position while Sony TV slips down to the second place and Zee TV follows on the third position. In the rural section, this time Star Bharat has dropped down to the third position, the channel is overtaken by Zee Anmol and Sony Pal in the first and the second position respectively.
|Impressions (000s)
|URBAN
|Colors
|424719
|Sony Entertainment Television
|418327
|Zee TV
|392945
|STAR Plus
|335683
|STAR Bharat
|293175
|SONY SAB
|261113
|Zee Anmol
|169589
|Sony Pal
|169209
|&TV
|156696
|Impressions (000s)
|RURAL
|Zee Anmol
|587557
|Sony Pal
|357612
|STAR Bharat
|341747
|Zee TV
|263947
|STAR Utsav
|238689
|Rishtey
|216264
|Colors
|185122
|STAR Plus
|149972
|Sony Entertainment Television
|147309
|Big Magic
|145187
KBC is maintaining its popularity at the number one followed by KumKum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya respectively in the urban sectors. In the rural sectors T20 Ind/Aus tops the charts followed by Baalveer.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) 8038
Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 6961
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6348
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5989
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5907
Super Dancer Chapter 2 (Sony TV) 5862
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 5651
Udaan (Colors) 5394
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5313
Bigg Boss (Colors) 4842
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors)4425
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 4356
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4020
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4015
Mahek (Zee TV) 4013
Tu Aashiqui (Colors) 3928
Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) 3916
Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) 3613
Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi (Zee TV) 3498
Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 3468
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Dd National L/T Paytm-17 2 T20 Ind/Aus 7659
Dd National L/T Paytm-17 1 T20 Ind/Aus 6338
Sony Pal Baalveer 5902
Zee Anmol Kaala Teeka 5856
Sony Pal Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5336
Zee Anmol Jamai Raja 5234
Zee Tv Kundali Bhagya 4677
Zee Anmol Ganga 4514
Zee Tv Kumkum Bhagya 4441
Star Utsav Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir 4151
Sony Pal C I D 4020
Zee Anmol Tashan E Ishq 3960
Sony Pal Yaro Ka Tashan 3683
Zee Anmol Satrangi Sasural 3475
Zee Tv Piya Albela 3405
Sony Entertainment Television Super Dancer Chapter 23171
Zee Tv Mahek 3068
Sony Pal Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan 2989
Star Utsav Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali 2895
Colors Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 2633
