Colors climbs up the ladder taking the numero uno position while Sony TV slips down to the second place and Zee TV follows on the third position. In the rural section, this time Star Bharat has dropped down to the third position, the channel is overtaken by Zee Anmol and Sony Pal in the first and the second position respectively.

Rishtey 84786



Impressions (000s) URBAN Colors 424719 Sony Entertainment Television 418327 Zee TV 392945 STAR Plus 335683 STAR Bharat 293175 SONY SAB 261113 Zee Anmol 169589 Sony Pal 169209 &TV 156696

Impressions (000s) RURAL Zee Anmol 587557 Sony Pal 357612 STAR Bharat 341747 Zee TV 263947 STAR Utsav 238689 Rishtey 216264 Colors 185122 STAR Plus 149972 Sony Entertainment Television 147309 Big Magic 145187

KBC is maintaining its popularity at the number one followed by KumKum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya respectively in the urban sectors. In the rural sectors T20 Ind/Aus tops the charts followed by Baalveer.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) 8038

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 6961

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6348

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5989

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5907

Super Dancer Chapter 2 (Sony TV) 5862

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 5651

Udaan (Colors) 5394

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 5313

Bigg Boss (Colors) 4842

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors)4425

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 4356

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4020

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4015

Mahek (Zee TV) 4013

Tu Aashiqui (Colors) 3928

Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) 3916

Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) 3613

Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi (Zee TV) 3498

Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) 3468

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Dd National L/T Paytm-17 2 T20 Ind/Aus 7659

Dd National L/T Paytm-17 1 T20 Ind/Aus 6338

Sony Pal Baalveer 5902

Zee Anmol Kaala Teeka 5856

Sony Pal Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5336

Zee Anmol Jamai Raja 5234

Zee Tv Kundali Bhagya 4677

Zee Anmol Ganga 4514

Zee Tv Kumkum Bhagya 4441

Star Utsav Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-Ek Bar Phir 4151

Sony Pal C I D 4020

Zee Anmol Tashan E Ishq 3960

Sony Pal Yaro Ka Tashan 3683

Zee Anmol Satrangi Sasural 3475

Zee Tv Piya Albela 3405

Sony Entertainment Television Super Dancer Chapter 23171

Zee Tv Mahek 3068

Sony Pal Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan 2989

Star Utsav Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali 2895

Colors Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 2633