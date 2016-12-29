BARC India Ratings: Week 51 (2016); Sony TV’s Super Dancer becomes the #1 show

As the year comes to an end, here we get you the latest TV ratings.

In the Urban market, Star Plus continues its lead followed closely by Colors. Sony Entertainment Television continues to get good numbers with its weekend shows and stands at the third spot.

Rishtey, Sony Pal and Zee Anmol are the forerunners in the rural sector.



(Impressions in 000s)

Urban

Star Plus 445233

Colors 432787

Sony Entertainment Television 324590

Zee TV 277360

Sony Sab 263705

Life OK 256579

&TV 149443

Sony Pal 113638

Rishtey 107851

Zee Anmol 92549

Rural

Rishtey 326517

Sony Pal 300440

Zee Anmol 283537

Star Utsav 255580

Star Plus 202341

Colors 196415

Zee TV 190390

Big Magic 135358

Sony Entertainment Television 130786

Life OK 125901

Coming to the serials, Super Dancer ends on a high by becoming the #1 show. Naagin 2 follows it with Kumkum Bhagya in tow in the urban space.

In the rural division, Naagin continues its rule followed by Baalveer and Naagin 2.

(Impressions in 000s)

Urban

Super Dancer-Super Finale (Sony TV) 9066

Naagin-2 (Colors) 8753

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 7013

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 6515

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) 6437

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6269

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 6051

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5958

Udaan (Colors) 5632

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 5458

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5404

Shani (Colors) 5100

Brahmarakshas Jaag Utha Shaitaan (Zee TV) 4568

Kasam (Colors) 4522

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4297

Mahek (Zee TV) 4284

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4228

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4210

Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Star Plus) 4035

Devanshi (Colors) 3817

Rural

Naagin (Rishtey) 8704

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5698

Naagin-2 (Colors) 5140

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 4954

Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 4623

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 4514

Super Dancer-Super Finale (Sony TV) 4472

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4422

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3955

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3917

Udaan (Rishtey) 3690

Bandini (Zee Anmol) 3616

Naagin (Rishtey) 3476

Mahek (Zee TV) 3408

Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 3314

C I D (Sony Pal) 3029

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 2950

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 2770

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 2708

Jeanie Aur Juju (Sony Pal) 2690

(As per data provided by BARC)

For more data: http://www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx