BARC India Ratings: Week 51 (2016); Sony TV’s Super Dancer becomes the #1 show

As the year comes to an end, here we get you the latest TV ratings.
In the Urban market, Star Plus continues its lead followed closely by Colors. Sony Entertainment Television continues to get good numbers with its weekend shows and stands at the third spot.
Rishtey, Sony Pal and Zee Anmol are the forerunners in the rural sector.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban
Star Plus 445233
Colors 432787
Sony Entertainment Television 324590
Zee TV 277360
Sony Sab 263705
Life OK 256579
&TV 149443
Sony Pal 113638
Rishtey 107851
Zee Anmol 92549
Rural
Rishtey 326517
Sony Pal 300440
Zee Anmol 283537
Star Utsav 255580
Star Plus 202341
Colors 196415
Zee TV 190390
Big Magic 135358
Sony Entertainment Television 130786
Life OK 125901
Coming to the serials, Super Dancer ends on a high by becoming the #1 show. Naagin 2 follows it with Kumkum Bhagya in tow in the urban space.
In the rural division, Naagin continues its rule followed by Baalveer and Naagin 2.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban
Super Dancer-Super Finale (Sony TV) 9066
Naagin-2 (Colors) 8753
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 7013
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 6515
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) 6437
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6269
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 6051
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 5958
Udaan (Colors) 5632
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 5458
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5404
Shani (Colors) 5100
Brahmarakshas Jaag Utha Shaitaan (Zee TV) 4568
Kasam (Colors) 4522
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4297
Mahek (Zee TV) 4284
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4228
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4210
Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Star Plus) 4035
Devanshi (Colors) 3817
Rural
Naagin (Rishtey) 8704
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5698
Naagin-2 (Colors) 5140
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 4954
Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 4623
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 4514
Super Dancer-Super Finale (Sony TV) 4472
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 4422
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 3955
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3917
Udaan (Rishtey) 3690
Bandini (Zee Anmol) 3616
Naagin (Rishtey) 3476
Mahek (Zee TV) 3408
Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 3314
C I D (Sony Pal) 3029
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 2950
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 2770
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 2708
Jeanie Aur Juju (Sony Pal) 2690
(As per data provided by BARC)
For more data: http://www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx
