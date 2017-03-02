BARC India Ratings: Week 8 (2017); Shani soars up to #3 slot

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?
The ratings for the week are here.
Star Plus continues its top slot this week followed by Colors. Sony Entertainment Television stands at three with The Kapil Sharma Show and Filmfare awards doing wonders for it. Zee TV sees a rise with Rishtey Awards getting good numbers in the urban sect.
In the rural division, Rishtey, Zee Anmol and Sony Pal are the top runners.
(In 000s impressions)
Urban
Star Plus 476677
Colors 429120
Sony Entertainment Television 324587
Zee TV 281062
Sony Sab 269453
Life OK 236276
Sony Pal 149345
&TV 135671
Rishtey 127935
Star Utsav 106518
Rural
Rishtey 409571
Zee Anmol 400799
Sony Pal 373988
Star Utsav 342382
Star Plus 235398
Zee TV 227197
Colors 211405
Life Ok 154190
Sony Entertainment Television 142834
Big Magic 129779
Naagin 2 continues getting numbers followed by the laugh riot The Kapil Sharma Show. Shani, surprisingly rises high and stands at the third spot in the urban sect.
In the rural market, Naagin-2, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Jodha Akbar are the top runners.
(In 000s impressions)
Urban
Naagin-2 (Colors) 7940
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 7146
Shani (Colors) 6409
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6321
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6270
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) 6185
Jio Digital Life Filmfare Awards 2017 (Sony TV) 5998
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5988
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Statr Plus) 5667
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5613
Udaan (Colors) 5600
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 5420
Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5312
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4945
Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) 4793
Zee Rishtey Awards 2016 (Zee TV) 4771
Rising Star (Colors) 4679
Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4520
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4476
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4223
Rural
Naagin-2 (Rishtey) 8776
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 5756
Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 5673
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5507
Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 5310
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5157
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5029
Udaan (Rishtey) 4888
Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 4874
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 4815
Kavach Kaali Shaktiyoon Se (Rishtey) 4534
C I D (Sony Pal) 4460
Kasam (Rishtey) 4246
Naagin-2 (Colors) 4133
Mahek (Zee TV) 3610
Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3428
Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 3243
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3227
Shakti (Rishtey) 3179
Jyoti (Zee Anmol) 3089
(As per data provided by BARC)
