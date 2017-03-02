BARC India Ratings: Week 8 (2017); Shani soars up to #3 slot

The ratings for the week are here.

Star Plus continues its top slot this week followed by Colors. Sony Entertainment Television stands at three with The Kapil Sharma Show and Filmfare awards doing wonders for it. Zee TV sees a rise with Rishtey Awards getting good numbers in the urban sect.

In the rural division, Rishtey, Zee Anmol and Sony Pal are the top runners.

(In 000s impressions)

Urban

Star Plus 476677

Colors 429120

Sony Entertainment Television 324587

Zee TV 281062

Sony Sab 269453

Life OK 236276

Sony Pal 149345

&TV 135671

Rishtey 127935

Star Utsav 106518

Rural

Rishtey 409571

Zee Anmol 400799

Sony Pal 373988

Star Utsav 342382

Star Plus 235398

Zee TV 227197

Colors 211405

Life Ok 154190

Sony Entertainment Television 142834

Big Magic 129779

Naagin 2 continues getting numbers followed by the laugh riot The Kapil Sharma Show. Shani, surprisingly rises high and stands at the third spot in the urban sect.

In the rural market, Naagin-2, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Jodha Akbar are the top runners.

(In 000s impressions)

Urban

Naagin-2 (Colors) 7940

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 7146

Shani (Colors) 6409

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6321

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6270

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) 6185

Jio Digital Life Filmfare Awards 2017 (Sony TV) 5998

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5988

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Statr Plus) 5667

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 5613

Udaan (Colors) 5600

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 5420

Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) 5312

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4945

Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) 4793

Zee Rishtey Awards 2016 (Zee TV) 4771

Rising Star (Colors) 4679

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) 4520

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 4476

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4223

Rural

Naagin-2 (Rishtey) 8776

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Utsav) 5756

Jodha Akbar (Zee Anmol) 5673

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 5507

Afsar Bitiya (Zee Anmol) 5310

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 5157

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 5029

Udaan (Rishtey) 4888

Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) 4874

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 4815

Kavach Kaali Shaktiyoon Se (Rishtey) 4534

C I D (Sony Pal) 4460

Kasam (Rishtey) 4246

Naagin-2 (Colors) 4133

Mahek (Zee TV) 3610

Mohe Rang Do Laal (Rishtey) 3428

Bairi Behna (Star Utsav) 3243

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 3227

Shakti (Rishtey) 3179

Jyoti (Zee Anmol) 3089

(As per data provided by BARC)

For more data: www.barcindia.co.in/statistic.aspx