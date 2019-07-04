BARC Ratings: Super Dancer 3, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta bag top positions

MUMBAI: Here we are back with the latest BARC India ratings!
Star Plus has given a tough fight to other GECs and has bagged the number one position followed by Zee TV and Sony TV.
In rural areas, Dangal, Big Magic and Zee TV are the most viewed channels.
Impressions
Urban
STAR Plus 432849
Zee TV 379625
Sony Entertainment Television 371345
SAB TV 367138
Colors 330812
STAR Bharat 210860
Dangal 195254
Big Magic 127378
&TV 98079
Sony Pal 90154
Rural
Dangal 604061
Big Magic 407806
Zee TV 293644
STAR Plus 235886
Colors 151594
SAB TV 146242
Sony Entertainment Television 142633
STAR Bharat 110711
Sony Pal 90941
STAR Utsav 59883
Super Dancer Chapter 3 finale episode has bagged first position followed by Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
In rural areas, Kumkum Bhagya, Super Dancer Chapter 3 and Kundali Bhagya are on the top positions.
Impressions
Urban
Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 Super Finale 9362
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 7680
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7614
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 7367
SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5775
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 5350
Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 4868
Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 4777
Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4650
Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show 3675
Rural
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 14099
Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 Super Finale 13083
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya12902
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11508
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 9519
SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 8086
Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 7946
Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 7619
Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 7398
Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 6355
Do you like the new look of Sanjivani?
Who is your favourite Radha-Krishna jodi?
Add new comment