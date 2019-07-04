BARC Ratings: Super Dancer 3, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta bag top positions

MUMBAI: Here we are back with the latest BARC India ratings!

Star Plus has given a tough fight to other GECs and has bagged the number one position followed by Zee TV and Sony TV.

In rural areas, Dangal, Big Magic and Zee TV are the most viewed channels.

Impressions

Urban

STAR Plus 432849

Zee TV 379625

Sony Entertainment Television 371345

SAB TV 367138

Colors 330812

STAR Bharat 210860

Dangal 195254

Big Magic 127378

&TV 98079

Sony Pal 90154

Rural

Dangal 604061

Big Magic 407806

Zee TV 293644

STAR Plus 235886

Colors 151594

SAB TV 146242

Sony Entertainment Television 142633

STAR Bharat 110711

Sony Pal 90941

STAR Utsav 59883

Super Dancer Chapter 3 finale episode has bagged first position followed by Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In rural areas, Kumkum Bhagya, Super Dancer Chapter 3 and Kundali Bhagya are on the top positions.

Impressions

Urban

Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 Super Finale 9362

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 7680

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7614

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 7367

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5775

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 5350

Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 4868

Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 4777

Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 4650

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show 3675

Rural

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 14099

Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 Super Finale 13083

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya12902

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11508

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 9519

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 8086

Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 7946

Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 7619

Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 7398

Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 6355