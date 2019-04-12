BARC RatingsWeek 14: Naagin 3, Kullfi, and Kumkum Bhagya bag top positions

MUMBAI: We are back with the latest BARC India ratings!



Star Plus has given a tough fight to other GECs and has bagged the number one position. It is followed by Sony TV and Colors.



In rural areas, Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV are the most viewed channels.



Impressions



Urban



Star Plus 430733



Sony TV 367022



Colors 334984



Zee TV 328466



SAB TV 314719



Dangal 252715



Star Bharat 190938



Big Magic 157029



&TV 120712



Star Utsav 81377



Rural



Dangal 845200



Big Magic 533329



Zee TV 214038



Star Plus 193929



Colors 161313



Sony TV 133877



SAB TV 112704



Star Bharat 88920



Sony Pal 54267



Star Utsav 43534



Naagin 3 has bagged first position, followed by Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and The Kapil Sharma Show.



In rural areas, Mahima Shanidev Ki, Ramayan, and Kumkum Bhagya are at the top positions.



Impressions



Urban



Colors’ Naagin-3 6328



Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6214



Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 6164



Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show 5805



Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagi Kay 5804



Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 5724



Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5683



Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter-3 5407



SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 4914



Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 4704



Rural



Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 12056



Dangal’s Ramayan 11744



Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 10594



Colors’ Naagin-3 9438



Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 9247



Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar 8752



Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 8215



Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 8039



Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7736



Sony TV’s Super Dance Chapter-3 7676