BARC RatingsWeek 14: Naagin 3, Kullfi, and Kumkum Bhagya bag top positions
MUMBAI: We are back with the latest BARC India ratings!
Star Plus has given a tough fight to other GECs and has bagged the number one position. It is followed by Sony TV and Colors.
In rural areas, Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV are the most viewed channels.
Impressions
Urban
Star Plus 430733
Sony TV 367022
Colors 334984
Zee TV 328466
SAB TV 314719
Dangal 252715
Star Bharat 190938
Big Magic 157029
&TV 120712
Star Utsav 81377
Rural
Dangal 845200
Big Magic 533329
Zee TV 214038
Star Plus 193929
Colors 161313
Sony TV 133877
SAB TV 112704
Star Bharat 88920
Sony Pal 54267
Star Utsav 43534
Naagin 3 has bagged first position, followed by Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and The Kapil Sharma Show.
In rural areas, Mahima Shanidev Ki, Ramayan, and Kumkum Bhagya are at the top positions.
Impressions
Urban
Colors’ Naagin-3 6328
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6214
Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 6164
Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show 5805
Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagi Kay 5804
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 5724
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5683
Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter-3 5407
SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 4914
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 4704
Rural
Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 12056
Dangal’s Ramayan 11744
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 10594
Colors’ Naagin-3 9438
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 9247
Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar 8752
Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 8215
Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 8039
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7736
Sony TV’s Super Dance Chapter-3 7676
