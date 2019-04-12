News

BARC RatingsWeek 14: Naagin 3, Kullfi, and Kumkum Bhagya bag top positions

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2019 07:59 PM
MUMBAI: We are back with the latest BARC India ratings!

Star Plus has given a tough fight to other GECs and has bagged the number one position. It is followed by Sony TV and Colors.

In rural areas, Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV are the most viewed channels.

Impressions

Urban

Star Plus 430733

Sony TV 367022

Colors 334984

Zee TV 328466

SAB TV 314719

Dangal 252715

Star Bharat 190938

Big Magic 157029

&TV 120712

Star Utsav 81377

Rural

Dangal 845200

Big Magic 533329

Zee TV 214038

Star Plus 193929

Colors 161313

Sony TV 133877

SAB TV 112704

Star Bharat 88920

Sony Pal 54267

Star Utsav 43534

Naagin 3 has bagged first position, followed by Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and The Kapil Sharma Show.

In rural areas, Mahima Shanidev Ki, Ramayan, and Kumkum Bhagya are at the top positions.

Impressions

Urban

Colors’ Naagin-3 6328

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6214

Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 6164

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show 5805

Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagi Kay 5804

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya  5724

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5683

Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter-3 5407

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 4914

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 4704

Rural

Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 12056

Dangal’s Ramayan 11744

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 10594

Colors’ Naagin-3 9438

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 9247

Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar 8752

Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay 8215

Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta 8039

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7736

Sony TV’s Super Dance Chapter-3  7676
past seven days