One of the most entertaining sitcoms of &TV, Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain (Edit II), will get more intriguing as Bollywood actors Ayushmaan Khurana and Kriti Sanon will enter the show to promote their upcoming film 'Bareilly ki Barfi'.

According to our sources, in the upcoming episode, Kriti will portray a distant friend of Anita Bhabhi (Saumya Tandon) coming from Bareilly to meet her.

We have heard that both Ayushmaan and Kriti had a great time shooting with Bhabhiji team.

We buzzed the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.

