Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Oberoi family getting the shocking news of Shivaay’s (Nakuul Mehta) accident on Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz (Four Lions).

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, it will be revealed that Shivaay had left home just to test Anika’s love for him.

There will be a lot of emotional drama that viewers will be witnessing in the upcoming episodes of the daily.

Meanwhile, there will be some celebration galore in the upcoming episodes as some special guests will be present to grace the occasion.

Our source informs us, “The popular drama will soon be having a special integration episode with the star cast of upcoming flick Bareily Ki Barfi. Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao will be joining the cast of Ishqbaaaz to promote their film. Kriti will be introduced as Gauri’s (Shrenu Parikh) friend from Bareily who will grace the engagement ceremony of Anika and Vikram with their presence. Anika and Gauri will be seen performing with them during the function.”

When we contacted Shrenu, she told us, “It was fun shooting with the cast. They are very down to earth and sweet people to work with.”

