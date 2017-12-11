Hot Downloads

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Shilpa vs Hina: Whom do you support?

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Bark and leave if you don’t like me and my opinion: Kishwer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 07:09 PM

Amongst the various TV celebs who are following the current season of Bigg Boss closely, the ex-Bigg Boss contestants have chosen to be highly opinionated. 

Among them, Kishwer Merchantt, who is now Kishwer M Rai has some very brief comments to give out after every episode she manages to watch. While she has been very opinionated about each contestant and their conduct in the house, some fans have chosen to bash her and her famous ‘thook’ episode.

If you remember, Kishwer, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 9 spat into a glass of water and served it to her co-contestant Rishab Sinha.

While the fans spoke ill about her, Kishwer took to Twitter to reply to her followers. This post was followed by a thread of love and hate comments on the social media platform - Take a look:

What do you have to say about Kishwer’s tweet?

Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 9, Rishab Sinha, Kishwer Merchantt,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top