Barkha Bisht and Aniruddh Dave join Priyal Gor and Mohit Sehgal in Vikram Bhattâ€™s Badnaam

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
31 Aug 2018 01:57 PM

MUMBAI:Â Renowned and talented directorâ€“producer Vikram Bhatt is all geared up to roll a new love storyâ€“thriller film titled Badnaam. The movie will be directed by daughter Krishna Bhatt.

The film will see the comeback of Mohit Sehgal post his stint in Star Plusâ€™ Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Priyal Gor, who was last seen in Vikram Bhattâ€™s Maaya 2, will join Mohit to play the lead roles. Mohit and Priyal are making their debut on the big screen with this project.

According to our sources, the project will also feature TV actors Barkha Bisht and Aniruddh Dave. Barkha will play the negative lead, while Aniruddh will be seen as a cop. Vikram too will play an important character.

Mohit and Priyal have started shooting, while Barkha and Aniruddh will begin soon. The film will supposedly be shot in London, and the cast will be flying out by 5 September.Â It is slated to release in the beginning of next year.

When we contacted Mohit, he shared, â€˜I am really looking forward to my association with Vikram Bhatt.â€™

Priyal and Barkha also confirmed being part of the project, while Aniruddh asked us to call later.

