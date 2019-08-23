News

Barkha Bisht to play Draupadi in THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: Barkha Bisht is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several shows including Naamkaran, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai to name a few. She has also acted in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Samrat & Co. The actress is now gearing up for her new project.

The Chandragupta Maurya and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya fame actress has been roped in to play Draupadi in her next show. According to the reports, the makers of &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna have finalised Barkha for the role of Draupadi. Abhishek Tewari has also been roped in for the project. He will play Yudhishthir.

