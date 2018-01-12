Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Barkha Bisht in SAB TV's Partners

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Jan 2018 11:06 AM

Time to witness new entry in SAB TV's Partners. The cop-based comedy show Partners produced by Paritosh Painter, has roped in popular TV actress Barkha Bisht who was last seen in Naamkaran.

According to our sources, Barkha will depict the role of an actress named Shikha and TV actor Manoj Goyal will play the producer's role in the show

Both the actors have begun shooting and it is slated to air in the coming days.

Partners feature Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Vipul Roy, Kishwer Merchant, Shweta Gulati and Ashvini Kalsekar in main leads.

Barkha remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Tags > SAB TV, partners, Barkha Bisht, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Vipul Roy, Kishwer Merchantt, Shweta Gulati, Paritosh Painter, Manoj Goyal,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days