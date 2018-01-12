Barkha Bisht in SAB TV's Partners

Time to witness new entry in SAB TV's Partners. The cop-based comedy show Partners produced by Paritosh Painter, has roped in popular TV actress Barkha Bisht who was last seen in Naamkaran.



According to our sources, Barkha will depict the role of an actress named Shikha and TV actor Manoj Goyal will play the producer's role in the show.



Both the actors have begun shooting and it is slated to air in the coming days.



Partners feature Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Vipul Roy, Kishwer Merchant, Shweta Gulati and Ashvini Kalsekar in main leads.



Barkha remained unavailable to comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates!