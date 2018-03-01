Barkha’s Filmy anniversary surprise for Indraneil give us major couple goals

Mumbai: Tinsel town’s one of the most adored couple Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta is on a trip to Turkey!

The couple is set to celebrate their anniversary on 2nd March i.e. tomorrow.

While couples these days never fail to surprise their spouse on such special moment, Barkha too didn’t miss a chance to give a special anniversary surprise to her better half Indraneil.

Wondering what was Barkha’s surprise for Indraneil? Read on –

Barkha planned a holiday with Indraneil to Turkey but did not tell him about it at all till the time they reached the airport to fly for the vacation. While on their way to the airport, Barkha kept asking Indraneil to guess their holiday destination but he remained clueless and couldn’t guess the destination right.

Finally, Barkha revealed the anniversary destination to Indraneil by handing over the tickets and Visa to him and yes, Indraneil’s eyes did shine bright with happiness on getting the curtains raised over the surprise.

Barkha filmed the entire moment on her Instagram story and recently Indraneil also posted a picture of Barkha when she was busy planning for the vacation and he was clueless about the destination. Have a look –

The couple is now ‘chilling’ in Istanbul and gearing up for a rocking time on their anniversary. Have a look at their picture –

Living the surprise...Istanbul A post shared by Indraneil Sengupta (@indraneilsengupta) on Feb 28, 2018 at 8:10am PST

Couple goals! Aren’t they?

TellyChakkar wishes Barkha and Indraneil lots of happiness for a lifetime.