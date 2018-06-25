Barkha Sengupta refuses to play Shaheer Sheikh's on-screen mother!

MUMBAI: Anirudh Pathak's upcoming historical drama based on Mughal -E- Azam has kept everyone hooked. Right from its inception, the anticipation for the show has always been high, which is helmed under Writers' Galaxy. Currently, the makers are busy with finalizing the cast as the prestigious project is soon set to go on floors.

While the daily is all prepped, TellyChakkar has got to hear an interesting scoop.

As mentioned above, the makers are on a casting spree for the multi-starrer which will air on Colors. Out of the many actresses, one who was approached to play a pivotal character in the project was TV actress Barkha Sengupta. The stunning lady who is known for her acting prowess was offered to play Jodha's role in the magnum opus. The iconic character is the mother of Salim on whom the show is based.

However, after giving a look test, the actress rejected to be a part of the project. A little birdie informs us that Sengupta was apparently quite kicked about the project but when she got apprised of that she will have to play a mother of a matured man on screen she ostensibly was taken aback. Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh plays the character of Salim in the show and Barkha refused to be his on-screen mother.

So, is Barkha wary of playing a mother on-screen? Well, that is not the case. Earlier in 2016, Barkha did essay a mother's character on the tube in Star Plus' popular drama Naamkarann, which got her much acclaim. However, a close source reveals that she doesn't want to play a mother to a man who is 34 years old. The age difference between Shaheer and Barkha is of four years. Ergo, the 38-year-old actress was not comfortable and thus declined the offer.

(Also Read: Writers Galaxy Studios to recreate the magic of Mughal-e-Azam on TV)

When TellyChakkar contacted the actress, who is currently seen in Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se, she confirmed the news. She crisply reverted, "I do not want to play a mother to such a big boy because I don't think I would physically look the age and thus, would not be able to justify the character."

Well, that's quite understandable. Looking at the persona that she carries, it is always hard to believe that Barkha is a mother of a six-year-old daughter, forget being a mother of 34 years old.