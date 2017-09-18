The very well-known and ace producer Rajesh Chadha, who has earlier co-produced famous TV shows namely Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon (2011) and Ghulaam, is set to roll out his solo project on small screen.

Yes, Rajesh is gearing up to bring a daily under his banner, IMRC Entertainment.

According to our sources, it will be a family drama depicting the story of a girl who will lose her mother. Due to this unforeseen adversity, the responsibility of her father and the house will befall on her and she will shoulder the obligation. The male lead of the show will be an IPS officer.

The makers have roped in Girls On Top fame Barkha Singh and actor Rohit Choudhary who has recently featured in the Bollywood flick Bareilly Ki Barfi.

We have learnt that, the actors will soon shoot for the pilot and the project is commissioned for Star Plus.

Neither Barkha nor the producer Rajesh were available when we tried getting in touch with them and Rohit too was busy shooting.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!