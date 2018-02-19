Home > Tv > Tv News
Barkha Singh, Radhika Bangia and Pranay Pachauri join Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 3

By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Feb 2018 03:27 PM

Mumbai: One of the most popular shows Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is soon making its way with season 3. After creating magic with its storyline, which revolved around friendship and love, this time it is back as a web series for VOOT Originals.

The much admired on-screen couple Manik and Nandini played by Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor respectively, will continue to reprise the characters.

Now, TellyChakkar has got to know about some other popular TV faces who have been roped in for season 3. 

According to our sources, Barkha Singh, Radhika Bangia and Pranay Pachauri have joined the cast.

Barkha gained fame after working in shows like Bhagyalaxmi and Girls on Top. Radhika was recently seen in a Valentine’s Day video along with YouTube sensation Ashish Chanchlani and Pranay has earlier been part of Bindaas’ Tere Liye Bro.

We tried contacting Barkha but she remained unavailable to comment while we could not reach out to Radhika and Pranay.

The project will also feature Dhhai Kilo Prem fame Meherzan Mazda and popular Charlie Chauhan.

BBC Worldwide is producing Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 3. The shooting has already been commenced and the project will launch soon.

