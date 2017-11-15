It is celebration time for Dalljiet Kaur who celebrates her birthday today (15 November)!

While she celebrated her previous birthday in Bali with her son and girlfriends, she wanted to keep the affair low-key this time. Infact, she even urged her friends not to plan something grand and special.

Dalljiet rung in her birthday with her close friends, Barun Sobti - Pashmeen Manchanda and Mohit Sehgal – Sanaya Irani in a suburban restaurant in Mumbai.

Dalljiet greeted us with a thankyou on wishing her and continued, “I did not want a grand celebration. Instead, I wanted to catch up with all my close friends and well wishers to spend quality time and that is what I am doing. I keep meeting Mohit, Sanaya, Barun and Pashmeen quite often as we stay in the same locality. We bonded over delicious dinner followed by scrumptious flavoured ice-creams.”

We wish Dalljiet a blessed birthday!