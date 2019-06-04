Barun Sobti and Pashmeen to welcome their baby in July

MUMBAI: Television actor Barun Sobti is on cloud nine! The actor will turn father in the month of July.



Barun tied the knot with Pashmeen in December 2010, and now the couple is expecting their first baby. Their baby shower took place on 26 May and the occasion was attended by Barun's close friends from the TV industry like Karan Wahi, Akshay Dogra, Sai Deodhar, Gautam Hegde, Sanaya Irani and Dalljiet Kaur. According to a leading daily, Barun and Pashmeen will welcome their first child in July. Sharing his feelings on the same, Barun told Hindustan Times, "I am exhausted as I have been shooting and running around and taking care of my wife. But I am happy. Right now, we are both taking one day at a time instead of thinking too much about what will happen when the baby comes and other such kind of questions."



The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame actor managed to keep this news under wraps for the longest time. Speaking about the same, he said to the daily, “It was not a plan to hide anything. We told everyone when one is supposed to when pregnant. The baby shower was lovely and it was great to see how much people love you.”