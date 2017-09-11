Actor Barun Sobti, who has been trained by professionals for football for the upcoming film "Tu Hai Mera Sunday", says he enjoyed learning the tips and tricks of the sport.

"I enjoyed learning tips and tricks about football. (It is) Definitely a sport I can say I enjoyed, but knowing more about it was a fun process during the shoot," Barun said in a statement.

The film also features Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Manvi Gagroo and Rasika Dugal.

"Tu Hai Mera Sunday" is associated with the Juhu Beach United. The members of this football club guided the cast with football tricks and techniques.

"After having learnt about the sport from a professional, I definitely still do enjoy playing it during my leisure time," Barun added.

The film, releasing on October 6, has been shot at various locations, including at the Juhu beach here.

(Source: IANS)



