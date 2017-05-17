Barun Sobti maintains low profile for TV show

Actor Barun Sobti, who is returning to the small screen after a five-year break with "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon", is keeping a low profile to guard his look in the upcoming show.

Barun will be seen as Advay Singh Raizada in the show.

"There is a lot in store for the audience with regard to my character in the show. It is important to have a hint of surprise, and so I have been asked to keep my look guarded till we make an official announcement," Barun said in a statement.

Barun, who was seen alongside actress Sanaya Irani in the first season of "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon", has been paired with Shivani Tomar in the third season.

The serial will be aired soon on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)