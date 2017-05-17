Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show looks MOST promising?

Which show looks MOST promising?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Barun Sobti maintains low profile for TV show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 May 2017 06:42 PM

Actor Barun Sobti, who is returning to the small screen after a five-year break with "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon", is keeping a low profile to guard his look in the upcoming show.

Barun will be seen as Advay Singh Raizada in the show.

"There is a lot in store for the audience with regard to my character in the show. It is important to have a hint of surprise, and so I have been asked to keep my look guarded till we make an official announcement," Barun said in a statement.

Barun, who was seen alongside actress Sanaya Irani in the first season of "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon", has been paired with Shivani Tomar in the third season.

The serial will be aired soon on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Barun Sobti, TV show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Shivani Tomar, Advay Singh Raizada,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top