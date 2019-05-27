News

Barun Sobti set to become a dad

27 May 2019 03:41 PM

MUMBAI: Barun Sobti is on cloud nine! The actor, known for the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is set to become a dad.

Barun tied the knot with Pashmeen in December, 2010, and now the couple is expecting their first baby.

Their baby shower took place and the occasion was attended by Barun's close friends from the TV industry like Karan Wahi, Akshay Dogra, Sai Deodhar and Gautam Hegde. HisIss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-stars Sanaya Irani and Dalljiet Kaur also graced the occasion. The adorable pictures from their baby shower have hit the internet and their fans can’t contain their excitement. In the pictures, both Barun and Pashmeen looked super happy to be welcoming a new member in the family.

Check out their pictures right here:

