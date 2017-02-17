Hot Downloads

News

‘Battle time’ for Sooraj and Vivaan in Colors’ Udann

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2017 07:21 PM

It will be a ‘battle’ that both the parties will want to win at any cost!!

Yes, this will be the next high point in Colors’ popular show, Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

So who will battle it out and for what?

Well, again coming from the mastermind of Kamal (Sai Ballal), both Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Vivaan (Paras Arora) will be asked to fight it out on the battle ground, and whosoever would win will get what he has been desiring for!!

For Sooraj, the fight will be for clothes to wear!!

And for Vivaan, the fight will be to join Kamal’s gang and also to get enough money needed to save him from the molestation charge!!

Aww!!

As per credible sources, “The two leads will be shown sweating it out, under the sun, rolling over mud and fighting it out to gain supremacy.”

Who will win this battle? Will it be Sooraj or will it be Vivaan?

We buzzed the actors, but they were busy.

Watch this space for more updates.

