BB10: Rohan slaps Swami Om; to get nominated for entire season

OMG! Things are going to spice up tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol).

As viewers would know, Rohan Mehra and Manveer Gujjar had to fight the captaincy task last night. And Swami Om tried his best to foil Rohan’s game, even going to the extent of trying to strangle him.

Tonight, there will be dhamaka as Swami, once again would try his best to get Rohan out of the challenge. Seeing the game slipping from his hand, an irritated Rohan, will slap Swami in anger and frustration.

Oh no!

With violence a crime in the Bigg Boss house, Rohan will be given a tough punishment.

Credible sources share that Rohan will be nominated for the entire season.

The decision will shock the inmates and Rohan, who would feel the judgement to be biased, will have a breakdown.

He will be seen crying his heart out, locking himself in the washroom. Lopamudra Raut, his close friend would give him company and support his decision.

As for Swami Om, he will cry foil and also tell Bigg Boss that after being slapped by Rohan, he has lost hearing from an ear. Bigg Boss will get a doctor for his aid who would refute any such damage.

What are your thoughts on this development? Do let us know in the comment box below.