BB12 fame Saba and Somi Khan want to join entertainment industry; taking acting lessons

MUMBAI: Sisters Saba and Somi Khan came into limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 12. After the show ended, they have been busy endorsing various brands. Now, they aspire to be actresses.

Yes, the sisters want to pursue acting, and to sharpen their skills they have joined acting classes.

In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, Saba said, “Yes, I am thinking of joining the entertainment industry and I need to brush my skills. I didn’t want to enter the industry without any prior experience and hence have been taking acting lessons. Somi and I are both honing our skills.”

She further said to the daily that she wanted to learn acting and the nuances, and that she has been attending classes daily. “It has to be a good character, be it any medium. I didn’t want to enter using my fame,” she added.