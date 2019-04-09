News

BCL Photo Shoot: Parth Samthaan, Vikas Gupta, Pooja Banerjee pose for some COOL photos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 12:02 PM

MUMBAI: Our celebrities are in cheerful and energetic mood! And why not? After all, Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's AR Mrs India MTV BCL season 4 is on in full swing.

Recently, a media interaction of the actors participating in the tournament was held at Reliance Mediaworks Filmcity.

A special photo shoot also took place wherein the celebrities flaunted their team jerseys.

Popular names from the TV fraternity such as Parth Samthaan, Aasiya Kazi, Anjum Fakih, Kunal Pandit, Benafsha Soonawalla, Hiten Tejwani, Krystle D’souza, Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta, Gavie Chahal, Krishna Mukherjee, Additi Gupta, Pooja Banerjee, Aly Goni, and Gulshan Nain attended the event, and posed for the pictures. Hina Khan was also seen at the event, and she posed for some cool photos.  

It was a rocking affair as the celebrities caught up with each other and had a gala time. Take a look at the pictures below. 

