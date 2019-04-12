Be An Insider Starting 12 April

MUMBAI: MX Exclusive “Insiders” – a TVF Original is a quirky teenage drama that introduces you to 4 uber cool teenagers who started a self proclaimed club called the Insiders. Shiv (played by Omkar Kulkarni) hosts the meetings every weekend in his bedroom, making them the "Insiders" while all their parents lounge outside in the living room.



He's joined by Aneesh (Ritvik Joshi) who is the thinker in the group and Rabbi (Arnav Bhasin) who is always on a high even when he is sober.



When a fourth member, Shravya (Himika Bose) joins the club - the Insiders are forced to go against all that they stand for and step out of the room! The 5 episodic series follows their adventures as their imaginations take the most bizarre turns each time they meet.



Directed by Pranav Bhasin, the show streams for free starting 12 April on MX Player and TVF Play.



Catch the trailer now: