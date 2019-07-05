News

To Be Unstoppable - Watch ‘11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 04:21 PM

MUMBAI: Sport, academics, science, or management – women have broken the glass ceiling in every field of their choosing and redefined rules with absolute panache, they are in fact unstoppable. But what makes them unstoppable? 

Presenting some never told before secrets from the fiercest ladies of today, Ananya Birla brings to you a series of candid chat capsules - ‘11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya’. An entrepreneur, song-writer & singer, Ananya has donned many roles at a very young age and this series watches her sit down to have a candid chat with women who inspired her, during the shoot of her music video – Unstoppable.

The short format chat unravels the fascinating stories and success mantras of women from diverse walks of life who have risen successfully to the top like Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, Juhi Chawla, AparnaPopat, Falguni Peacock, Kanika Kapoor, AnushaDandekar, Malini Agarwal. Pooja Hegde, SukrutiKakar and Neerja Birla.

Tags > Ananya, Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, Juhi Chawla, AparnaPopat, Falguni Peacock, Kanika Kapoor, AnushaDandekar, Malini Agarwal. Pooja Hegde, SukrutiKakar and Neerja Birla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater...

Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photoshoot
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days