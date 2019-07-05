To Be Unstoppable - Watch ‘11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya’

MUMBAI: Sport, academics, science, or management – women have broken the glass ceiling in every field of their choosing and redefined rules with absolute panache, they are in fact unstoppable. But what makes them unstoppable?

Presenting some never told before secrets from the fiercest ladies of today, Ananya Birla brings to you a series of candid chat capsules - ‘11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya’. An entrepreneur, song-writer & singer, Ananya has donned many roles at a very young age and this series watches her sit down to have a candid chat with women who inspired her, during the shoot of her music video – Unstoppable.

The short format chat unravels the fascinating stories and success mantras of women from diverse walks of life who have risen successfully to the top like Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, Juhi Chawla, AparnaPopat, Falguni Peacock, Kanika Kapoor, AnushaDandekar, Malini Agarwal. Pooja Hegde, SukrutiKakar and Neerja Birla.