Beat the heat: Mehek actors take the 'bottoms up' challenge

By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2017 03:41 PM

Summer is here and everyone is trying to escape the wrath of scorching sun.

It is very important to stay hydrated in the summer season, hence sipping water throughout the day is a must.

Since, Zindagi Ki Mehek stars shoot in blazing heat of Delhi, the actors make sure to keep themselves hydrated. And to make their drinking water habit fun, they challenge each other to gulp down water in one sip.

Have a look at this fun video of Radha Bhatt and Rajshree Seem, who play the characters of Svetlana and Karuna respectively, taking up the bottoms up challenge.

#zindagikimehak #summerswag #karuna #svetlana #bottomsup !

A post shared by Radha Bhatt (@radhabhatt) on

When we contacted Radha, she shared, “Well, since it is very hot in Delhi we make sure to drink water on regular intervals. To make the session more exciting and fun, Rajshree and I decided to drink a bottle of water in one go. As you can see in the video I have managed to win the challenge but good part is that this fun activity makes us stay hydrated.”

Keep it up, girls! 

