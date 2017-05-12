Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Beauties Monami and Debolina to add fun in Apur Sansar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 05:06 PM

Here we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

Soon two gorgeous ladies of T-town will sizzle in the comedy show.

Well, they are actresses Monami Ghosh and Debolina Dutta.

The pretty ladies, who are known for their work in both Bengali films and TV shows, will appear in the coming episode as guests and of course Apu aka Saswata Chatterjee and his family members will make them participate in some fun activities.

So, gear up for the laughter session. It will air on 12 May at 10 pm.

For more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

 

Tags > Zee Bangla, Monami Ghosh, Debolina Dutta. Apur Sansar, Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top