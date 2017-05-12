Beauties Monami and Debolina to add fun in Apur Sansar

Here we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

Soon two gorgeous ladies of T-town will sizzle in the comedy show.

Well, they are actresses Monami Ghosh and Debolina Dutta.

The pretty ladies, who are known for their work in both Bengali films and TV shows, will appear in the coming episode as guests and of course Apu aka Saswata Chatterjee and his family members will make them participate in some fun activities.

So, gear up for the laughter session. It will air on 12 May at 10 pm.

