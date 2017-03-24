Becoming father an unbelievable feeling for Rannvijay Singha

Actor-TV host Rannvijay Singha, who was blessed with a daughter in January, says that becoming a father has been a natural progression and is an unbelievable feeling.



"I am the eldest in my family... all the siblings look up to me. So, I was a very caring person. My younger brother calls me his another parent. I was responsible for a lot of people and I liked that. So becoming a father was a natural progression for me. It is an unbelievable feeling when you see your own child," Rannvijay told IANS here.



The 34-year-old television personality says he loves his wife Priyanka Vohra and says "it's amazing how beautiful my baby is".



Asked if fatherhood has changed anything in his life, Rannvijay said: "Nothing really changed physically or mentally for me. I was like 'I have to take care of this baby and now she is going to love me back'. I am the same guy. Just more happier and I look forward to spending more time with my daughter and wife," he said.



Rannvijay, who married Vohra in 2014, says that during their child's birth he was the only person in the hospital.



"People would come and go. But I would stay," he said.



The actor, who has starred in films like "London Dreams" and "Action Replayy", says he has changed his daughter's nappies from the beginning and has burped his baby.



"When I am at home I am very hands on. I take care... As parents, our responsibilities are a lot and both the parents have to share the responsibilities. Kudos to my wife and every woman who takes care of their child. I can't imagine how women who work... They take care of their baby, office work and even manage the house... It's amazing," he said.



Rannvijay is currently seen as the gang leader in "Roadies Rising" on MTV. He has been associated with the show since 2003. He says the reality TV segment has become big.



"So many channels weren't there, not many films were made then, there were not many digital shows too then. So, yes it (a reality TV show) is a platform for normal people."



Rannvijay says singing or dancing in reality shows gives an individual a platform, but with a youth-based reality show like "Roadies", it depends on the "individual about what they do with the fame and popularity".



