News

Been fan of 'Nach Baliye' since childhood: Parineeti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2017 06:32 PM

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who promoted her forthcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu" on "Nach Baliye 8", says she has been a fan of the celebrity dance reality show since childhood.

"I have been a fan of ‘Nach Baliye' since childhood. I'm thrilled to see all the beautiful couples perform so well. And it is much appreciated that they manage their work along with rehearsals. They are all so talented," Parineeti said in a statement.

Parineeti was joined by her "Meri Pyaari Bindu" co-star Ayushmann Khurrana on the show, which features Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri as judges.

The episode, featuring Parineeti and Ayushmann, will be aired on Star Plus on Saturday.


Tags > Star Plus, Nach Baliye 8, Parineeti Chopra, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri, Terence Lewis,

