Begum Jaan is a dream debut: Ridheema Tiwari

Tinsel town beauty Ridheema Tiwari, who is currently seen in Life OK’s Ghulaam is all set to shine on the silver screen.

Ridheema has always been keen on doing films, and have been auditioning for the same. It did take her long to step into where she wanted to be in, but better late than never!

Yes, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan.

Talking about her Bollywood debut, Ridheema said, “I started auditioning for films in 2010. I moved to TV when nothing materialized. Actors should just do their best. There’s no substitute for hard work. Begum Jaan is a dream debut. People work all their life to get a meaningful role, but it came to me as my first film. Begum Jaan will never be forgotten and its strength is its ensemble cast that shares a common passion and enthusiasm.”

When asked if she ever felt intimidated while working with powerhouse performers like Vidya and others, she replied, “Working with them gave me a high but I wasn’t intimidated. We were comfortable with each other because of the 45-day workshop before the shoot. It didn’t feel like we were working. We never realized that the camera was rolling. I will always cherish this experience.”

The film is centered on a brothel located on India-Pakistan’s border, chalked out in 1947. The women in the film appear to be the resilient type who fight till their last breath for everything they call their own.

Ridheema essays the role of Amba and defining her character a little more, she said, “She is crude and straightforward. She is also funny and sensitive. I didn’t wear make-up or style my hair because it doesn’t go with the era in which the film is set. I didn’t even wax or tweak my eyebrows.”

Ridheema chose a rustic role for her Bollywood debut while newcomers usually prefer glamorous roles. Revealing the reason for it, she told us, “The credit goes to my director Srijit Mukherji who convinced me to go for it. I was stunned to see myself on screen. I couldn’t believe I had pulled off the character the way I did. I didn’t see Ridheema. It was Amba throughout.”

Way to go Ridheema.