From ‘behind’ to ‘in front’ of camera: Nishant Shandilya forays into acting

Nishant Shandilya is a free-spirited guy, who found a penchant to writing at an early age!! After writing for TV serials in India and Sinetrons in Indonesia, he took to casting as a profession. Later, he turned Creative Head and has been part of many TV shows. Now, Nishant takes to acting, and is working hard on his skills as an actor!!

As the first baby step towards achieving something big as an actor, he recently shot for an interesting role in Life OK’s Savdhan India, the episode which will be aired tonight.

Says Nishant, who last served as Creative Head of Meri Saasu Maa on Zee TV, “Change is the law of this universe. I was deeply submerged in working as a Creative Head when I felt the itch again and I decided that I won’t take up any more shows and write for myself instead. You know – being free spirited has its own curses. I have been writing poems since I was very young. In the last few years, professional responsibilities had kept me away from it but once free, I started brushing up with that old habit again. Prose never left me and poetry clung on – I was writing vehemently. That’s when I came across an old friend, and his suggestion - “Since you are so good at narration, why don’t you try your hands in acting?” At first I thought he was kidding, but he wasn’t. Having gone through a couple of experiences similar to this in the past as well, having been advised for the same – I found myself giving it a serious thought. Never before but now – I guess there is time for everything. He made me shoot a video that was to serve as an audition and that was it, the bullet had been fired. I was lucky it hit the target and here I am, in front of you… Life took a call for me, I reckon.”

Nishant sums it up saying “People like me, we are constant wanderers. We don’t get satisfied easily; we don’t get bounded by limits, or rules. We don’t rush to reach anywhere early; we are the kind that doesn’t have eyes upon the goal. We take fun in experiencing the journey.”

On his role in the Savdhan India story to be aired tonight, Nishant shares, “I am playing husband to a wife with whom I share a loving relationship. Things go south when her cousin sister comes to stay with us. Do I have a malicious intent and a grey shade – that’s for you to see and find out on your own. Don’t forget to tune in - Life OK, 10 pm, tonight.”

May you have a cherished acting career, Nishant!!