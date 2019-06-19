Behind the scenes: Karanvir Bohra, Harsh Limbachiya, Bharti Singh, and others have a BLAST shooting for Khatra Khatra Khatra!

MUMBAI: After the adventurous journey of Khatron Ke Khailadi Season 9, which saw Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Vikas Gupta, Aditya Narayan, Rishima Pandit, and many more, Colors launched a show that puts the contestants in awkward spots. They are challenged with dares, and the losers face embarrassing punishments.



Khatra Khatra Khatra is helmed by Bharti and Harsh. Another unpredictable and unabashed episode of the show is coming up, and while we have seen Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and many more participating as guests in the show, this time, it will be Karanvir Bohra joining them.



Karanvir took to social media and shared moments from behind the scenes. From the looks of it, we can say that the actor had quite a ball of a time shooting for Khatra Khatra Khata. Joining him was Priya Banerjee. Apparently, Tahira Kashyap and Aparshakti Khurana are also shooting for the episode.



Take a look at the behind-the-scenes fun!

How excited are you to see the upcoming episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra? Let us know in the comments section below!