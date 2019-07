MUMBAI: CID was the most popular crime show on television. It went off air a few months ago, thus disappointing a lot of fans, but now, we all the good news that the team is coming back with a new show titled CIF on Dangal TV. It will star Daya, Abhijeet, and Purvi of CID fame but will not have ACP in it.

Well, the star cast has been shooting for the serial for quite some time, and some fan clubs have shared some pictures from behind the scenes where you can see the three of them dressed in a police uniforms.

CIF won't be produced by Fireworks. There is a buzz that Optimystix will be producing it.

Take a look at the BTS scene below!