Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Being a Catholic it was difficult for me to learn Bhojpuri: Melissa Pais

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2018 12:00 PM

MumbaiHar Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, a recently launched show on STAR Plus, is creating a buzz for introducing the first of its kind genre of political satire on the channel. It uses Hindi language as its base with a tint of Bhojpuri to give the show an additional humour.

Actress Melissa Pais who plays the character of Malai (Chaitu Lal’s sister-in- law) on the show is someone who is fun-loving and enjoys singing and dancing on Bhojpuri tunes. Although the actress has starred on various Hindi television shows previously, she found it a little difficult to grasp the language.

Melissa said, “I am a Catholic originally from Goa, but I have lived in Mumbai for several years and have worked on Hindi TV shows before. When I first entered the industry, Hindi itself was difficult for me and now my character Malai demanded that I speak in Bhojpuri along with Hindi because of the flavour of the show.”

“I was naturally very apprehensive about playing Malai but eventually, I faced my difficulty and learnt Bhojpuri through a language tutor to be able to do justice to my character. I enjoyed the process because I fell in love with the language gradually,” she added.

Melissa hopes to entertain audiences through her character, Malai, since it’s the toughest character she has played on screen till now.

Tags > Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, Star Plus, Melissa Pais, Hindi TV shows,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Actors who recently QUIT their shows (Part II)

Krip Suri (Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey)
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days