Being divorced shouldn’t change our parenting for daughter: EX-couple Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff

25 May 2019 05:26 PM

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar, who is known for the soap KumKum, is one of the popular actresses of small screen. Recently, she was spotted with her ex-husband Sachin Shroff.

According to the latest media reports, the ex-couple was apparently spotted at the screening of the film Aladdin with their daughter Samaira.

After this outing, there were rumors that the duo is back together, for the sake of their daughter. However, this is just a rumor, and to end the speculations, the two released a joint statement, which read, "We are parents first and the decision was mutual to set aside all our differences and concentrate on giving our daughter the best upbringing possible. Being divorced shouldn’t change our parenting for our daughter. We are in a positive zone and requesting the media fraternity to support us in the same!"

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff got married in February 2009. Owing to compatibility issues, they ended their nine-year marriage last year. 

